Authorization, published this Tuesday (18.Apr.2023) by the Ministry of Justice, is valid for 90 days

The Ministry of Justice authorized the use of the National Force to support actions by the PF (Federal Police) in the Yanomami TI (Indigenous Land).

The ordinance was published in this Tuesday’s edition (18.Apr.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the document (65 KB).

The performance of the National Force will be for 90 days. Agents will supportessential services for the preservation of public order and the safety of people and property, on an episodic and planned basis”.

The Yanomami IL is going through an unprecedented crisis, with cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On January 21, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) went to Boa Vista (RR) to visit the region. At the time, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in indigenous territory.

the president of funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), Joenia Wapichana, he said at the end of March that territorial protection and the removal of prospectors, in addition to the correct use of resources, were fundamental actions to safeguard the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group.

Speaking at the Senate commission created to monitor actions in the region, Joenia indicated the increase in invasions and mining areas and the breakdown of indigenous health care as the causes of an announced tragedy.

