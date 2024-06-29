According to the Government of Mato Grosso do Sul, 82 agents are in Corumbá; the objective is to reduce the response time to fires

The fronts fighting fires in the Pantanal have been reinforced, with the arrival of another team from the National Force in Corumbá (MS). The personnel will join the local teams, which will also work in 13 advanced bases spread throughout the biome.

“The teams from Rio Grande do Sul, made up of 42 members, arrived on Friday afternoon and joined the other members who had been in the Pantanal region since Thursday, coming from the Federal District and Tocantins”reported the Government of Mato Grosso do Sul. In total, 82 men and women from the National Force are in Corumbá.

The expectation is that, with the reinforcement, it will be possible to reduce the response time in fighting forest fires. Started in April, the action fronts have already mobilized more than 400 military firefighters from the State. All guided by the Incident Control System, based in Campo Grande.

The fire has already burned 520 thousand hectares in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul this year, according to data released by the state government.

Human action

During the meeting of the Council for Sustainable Social Economic Development, better known as Conselhão, at the Planalto Palace this week, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid that 85% of the fires observed in the biome are recorded on private lands, in an unnatural way, that is, resulting from human action.

“At this time, we do not have a fire due to natural ignition”said the minister when stating that Corumbá is currently responsible for half of the fires in Mato Grosso do Sul. “The municipalities that deforest the most are the ones that have the most fires”he said.

For the minister, this year, the situation was worsened by the effects of climate change caused by human actions.

“We are living in a very particular moment in our trajectory on this planet. In 2023, we had one of the most intense years in terms of extreme weather events, with the problems of heat waves, drought, extreme floods. This is an unequivocal sign that climate change is already a reality.”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.