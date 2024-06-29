Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 15:52

The firefighting fronts in the Pantanal were reinforced, with the arrival of another National Force team in Corumbá, in Mato Grosso do Sul. The personnel will join the local teams, which will also work in 13 advanced bases spread across the biome.

“The teams from Rio Grande do Sul, made up of 42 members, arrived on Friday afternoon (29) and joined the other members who had been in the Pantanal region since Thursday (28), coming from the Federal District and Tocantins,” reported the government of Mato Grosso do Sul. In total, 82 men and women from the National Force are in Corumbá.

The expectation is that, with the reinforcement, it will be possible to reduce the response time in fighting forest fires. Started in April, the action fronts have already mobilized more than 400 military firefighters from Mato Grosso do Sul. All guided by the Incident Control System, based in Campo Grande.

Fire has already burned 520 thousand hectares in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul this year, according to data released by the state government.

Human action

During the meeting of the Sustainable Social Economic Development Council, better known as Conselhão, at Palácio do Planalto this week, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said that 85% of fires observed in the biome occur on private lands, in an unnatural way, that is, resulting from human action.

“At this moment, we have no fires due to natural ignition,” said the minister, stating that the municipality of Corumbá is currently responsible for half of the fires in Mato Grosso do Sul. “The municipalities that deforest the most are the ones that have the most fires,” she emphasized.

For the minister, this year, the situation was worsened by the effects of climate change caused by human actions. “We are living in a very particular moment in our trajectory on this planet. In 2023, we had one of the most intense years in terms of extreme weather events, with the problems of heat waves, drought, extreme floods. This is an unmistakable sign that climate change is already a reality,” she said.