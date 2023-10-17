In total, 300 agents will participate in an operation against criminal organizations and money laundering in the State

Agents from the National Security Force and the PRF (Federal Highway Police) begin working together in the overt patrolling of federal highways in the State of Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (17.Oct.2023), informed the superintendent of the PRF in the State , Vitor Almada da Costa, on Monday (Oct 16). In total, 300 agents will participate in the operation, of which 150 have already arrived in Rio.

Before a meeting with business entities at Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that, at the moment, the National Force will not operate in communities in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Dino added that the government is reinforcing the PF (Federal Police) teams in the port of Rio and Guanabara Bay. “Another axis is intelligence and investigation, which we are reinforcing with the Federal Police with the aim of decapitalizing criminal organizations and identifying money laundering schemes.”, said the minister.

On Monday (Oct 16), Dino met with the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), and with the mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD).

