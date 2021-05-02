The Board of Directors of the National Institute of Health Specialties approved a recommendation to prepare a study on the possibility of adopting practical nursing specialties under the umbrella of the institute, and linking them to health care needs and the labor market.

The Council stressed, during its meeting, yesterday, chaired by the Minister of Education, Hussein Al-Hammadi, the importance of the nursing profession, and suggested setting up mechanisms to encourage residents as well to enter this field, and to benefit from the national strategy for nursing, especially in the governance of nursing education, and the need for closer cooperation between health sectors and universities. In order to develop students’ practical capabilities, as well as focus on engaging the private sector in the Institute’s work, and supporting training.

The members of the board of directors, representatives of the health sectors in the country, confirmed that work continues in the eight specialties that were established under the umbrella of the Institute, and a plan was developed to expand the specialties within a first stage, by adding new medical specialties, followed by dental specialties, and a study to introduce nursing specialties and other health professions under the umbrella The institute is at a later stage.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

