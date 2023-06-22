Millionaires showed their best face, was once again a solid, orderly, applied team with a large volume of attack. Thus, they were close to beating Nacional, taking a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the final.

The ambassador team had the best opportunities to win the game, with a great display of their midfielders, Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño and Daniel Giraldo. In addition, jader Valencia, a novelty in the headline, had a great game.

Juanito Moreno: timely and feline, he was attentive and took at least two shots that went to the goal. In another, he missed but reacted. The blue arch is calm. 6 points.

Elvis Perlaza: He came out little, but he was attentive to cover Banguero’s attack, that limited his possibilities. 6 points.

Andres Llinas: Serious, safe, attentive in duels. Great game. 6 points.

Jorge Arias: well coupled with Llinás, attentive in duels and rejections. 6 points.

Omar Bertel: little offensive presence, took shelter to maintain defensive order. 6 points.

Steve Vega: warrior in the midfield, with fight and good ball output. 6 points

Daniel Giraldo: Great game, at its best level and with great physical display. He was one of the best in the game. 7 points.

Daniel Catano: he had the best goal chance of the match, with a shot to the post. He played Mackalister from memory and created constant danger with his ability. 6 points

Mackalister Silva: crack. He played with all his repertoire, also with fight and total dedication. He had a goal opportunity. 7 points.

Jader Valencia: He was the surprise in the lineup and he did very well. He created problems down the wing, shooting crosses and partnering well with the attacking circuit. 6 points

Leonardo Castro: the scorer had his choice and could not define. When he didn’t have a profile, he joined and tried out as an assistant. 6 points.

Larry Vasquez: entered through Cataño (minute 71). He gave air to the team in the flyer area. Unrated.

Fernando Uribe: entered through Castro (minute 77). No chances to score. Unrated.

John Pereira: entered through Vega (minute 77). He entered to finish securing the midfield. Unrated.

