Genoa – Alexandra Constantjournalist of the XIX century, is the new general secretary of the National Press Federation (FNSI).

She was elected on the first ballot with 196 votes out of 306 at the 29th Fnsi congress in Riccione.

Alessandra Costante at the Fnsi congress in Riccione

It hasn’t happened since the 1980s. When the first woman, Giuliana Del Bufalo, was the first to lead the Fnsi: winner, the first time, at the Arcireale congress in 1986 and then in 1989 in Bormio. At the time she still called herself “Secretary” but Costante, in step with the times and women’s rights, was proclaimed Secretary.

Alessandra Costante, outgoing deputy secretary of the Fnsi and former secretary of the Ligurian Association of Journalists for two terms, takes the place of Raffaele Lorusso.

With the election of the Secolo XIX journalist it is the first time that Liguria has reached the top of the national secretariat of the union.