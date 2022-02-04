Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The choice of the slogan “Action for Climate” came as the official slogan for the celebration of the UAE in the twenty-fifth edition of the National Environment Day in a row this year, which falls on the fourth of February of each year, to highlight the efforts of the UAE to work for the climate, and to introduce the effects of climate action. The repercussions of climate change and the future initiatives and plans that the state intends to undertake in the coming years, as climate change is one of the main issues in the UAE, which views climate change as the main challenge for development in the country and the world. The UAE’s celebration of the National Environment Day comes under the slogan “Work from For the Climate”, an inevitable result of the UAE’s new phase of climate action, in which it continues to reduce pollution and preserve the balance of natural life to ensure the rights of future generations to a better future. To this end, the UAE launched the strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and the “Innovation” initiative. Agrarian Climate”, a major global initiative led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, with the participation of more than 35 countries, and the UAE is preparing to The twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will be hosted in 2023, which is the most important and largest international conference on climate action with the participation of world leaders and leaders.

Continuous celebrations for 4 months

The activities of the celebration of the National Environment Day will continue for 4 months, from February 4 to June 5, corresponding to World Environment Day, and this celebration is an important occasion in which the UAE renews its commitment to facing the environmental challenges facing the planet, and affirms its determination to follow in the footsteps of the late father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and work hard to achieve the endeavors of our wise leadership to translate these trends into policies, strategies, legislation, plans, programs and institutions that take into account the positive balance between the requirements of economic and social growth, and the entitlements of preserving the environment.

With the growing interest at the official and popular level in the UAE, and in confirmation of its genuine and firm commitment to efforts to preserve and develop the environment, the Honorable Council of Ministers approved by its Resolution No. (107/3) of 1997 dedicating the fourth of February of each year as a national day for the environment in the state. It is the date that coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the Federal Environment Agency, as the first integrated government agency to take care of environmental affairs at the federal level (the authority was abolished in 2009 and transferred its competencies and tasks to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment).

Community awareness

Awareness of business leaders and community members about the importance of the causes and risks resulting from climate change and adapting to its effects is an essential element in any successful confrontation and transforming challenges into opportunities that can be benefited from. Early awareness of the importance of climate change and its economic, social and environmental repercussions in the UAE contributed to early engagement in international efforts aimed at to devise solutions. The UAE is an active participant in the negotiations that led to the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, and played an important role in facilitating global negotiations by hosting international events.

The UAE’s intensification of efforts to achieve climate neutrality is in line with the priorities of sustainable economic growth in the country, and its efforts aimed at diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge economy, shifting towards a green economy, implementing a circular economy system, attracting foreign direct investment, and developing the competencies and expertise of human resources in the areas of future growth. Technology Employment

To curb the repercussions of climate change, the UAE has taken steps based on science, technology and awareness, including the development of climate monitoring technologies and programs at the National Center of Meteorology, the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, the establishment of an innovation center at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, and the launch of the “UAE Network for Research in the United Arab Emirates.” Climate”, the launch of the food research platform, the launch of the DMSAT-1 nano-satellite at 20 of the Dubai Municipality, the development of technologies and programs for monitoring, monitoring and analysis of greenhouse gas emissions, preparing reports for periodic national communications to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and many others.

Previous Celebrations

The UAE has celebrated this occasion 19 times so far. The celebrations took place between (1998-2010) in the form of cycles, each lasting one year, and revolving around a specific slogan, while the celebrations, starting from 2011 until today, have been in the form of cycles. Each term is 3 years, and is built around a specific theme.

4 goals

Throughout the 25 years of the celebration of the National Environment Day, the UAE has been striving to achieve 4 main goals, which are to highlight the continuous care and attention given by the rational leadership to environmental work in its various aspects, to introduce the efforts of the various authorities concerned with preserving the environment, to highlight the achievements, and to confirm the country’s commitment to the effort. The International Conference for the Preservation of the Environment and the sustainable development of its resources, drawing attention to environmental issues, and encouraging the participation of individuals and groups.