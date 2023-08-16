The National Elections Committee warned citizens who registered applications for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, against using the status of a “candidate” before the end of the appeals period and announcing the final lists of candidates, stressing the need for applicants to adhere to the candidacy not to engage in any early or preemptive electoral campaign, as this exposes them For committing an electoral violation that requires an administrative penalty, while the committee intends to announce the preliminary lists of candidates at the state level, on August 25, according to the timetable organizing the electoral process.

In detail, the National Elections Committee confirmed that registering applications for candidacy of citizens, members of electoral bodies, for the Federal National Council elections 2023, does not mean granting them the status of a “candidate for elections,” stressing that those wishing to run are not considered an official candidate until after the National Elections Committee announces the final lists of candidates. After all those wishing to run have completed their candidacy applications and no appeal has been received against the validity of the candidacy.

According to the executive regulations governing the elections, citizens who have registered applications for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, and whose names are included in the preliminary candidacy lists that will be announced on August 25, may not use the status of a candidate for the National Council elections before the end of the appeals period and the announcement of the final lists of candidates scheduled for The second of next September, warning against any of those registered for candidacy applications practicing any early or pre-emptive electoral campaign, as this exposes them to an electoral violation that requires an administrative penalty.

The committee stated that it is allowed for the candidate, after the final approval of his candidacy, to carry out electoral campaigning in the designated period and places only, and within the mechanisms, controls and conditions stipulated in the executive instructions, while any irregular actions aimed at electoral campaigning or promoting a specific candidate are considered a violation of the executive instructions. It leads to action being taken against the perpetrator, whether by revoking his eligibility to run for election or to practice electoral campaigning, or even to permanently exclude his name from the lists of electoral bodies.

The executive instructions permitted the practice of electoral propaganda after the approval of the final list of candidates and during the time period allotted for electoral campaigns, which is the stage preceding the polling process, during which candidates are promoted and their electoral programs are introduced, with the aim of mobilizing the largest number of supporters. The electoral campaign is characterized as a deliberate and planned effort that requires long preparation and superior coordination between several parties, most notably the candidate himself, stressing that it is required that the candidate submit a request to the committee in the emirate to which he belongs to approve his electoral campaign plan on the form prepared for that (candidate’s campaign plan ).

And she explained that the electoral campaigns will start on Monday, September 11, and end at the end of the official working hours that precede the election date by 24 hours (Friday, October 6), pointing out that it is not permissible to practice any form of electoral propaganda on the main election day, provided that the forms of propaganda carried out before that remain. existing.

The instructions oblige any candidate who withdraws from the electoral process to remove all manifestations of his electoral campaign within a week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal, and obliges all candidates to remove all manifestations of their electoral campaigns within a week – at most – from the day of the announcement of the final results of the elections.

According to the National Elections Committee, every candidate has the right to express himself, carry out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and publicize his electoral program freely, provided that he adheres to a number of controls and rules, the most important of which is preserving the values ​​and principles of society, adhering to the systems, regulations, and decisions in force in this regard, and respecting public order. The electoral campaign shall not include any use of religion or religious slogans, directly or indirectly, or ideas that call for provoking religious, sectarian, tribal or ethnic intolerance towards others, and shall not deceive or deceive voters by any means, in addition to not using defamation or slander. Defamation, verbal abuse, or insult to other candidates, directly or indirectly.

The controls also included that his electoral campaign not include promises or programs outside the powers of the council member, pointing out that each candidate presents his electoral program in the local print, audio and visual media, and holds seminars and press conferences in accordance with the rules specified by the executive instructions, and the controls set by the National Committee in this regard. The matter, while banning spending on electoral campaigning from public money or from the budget of ministries, institutions, companies, public bodies, and other official state agencies.

