The remarkable turnout of voters to participate in the Federal National Council elections embodies the richness of the political empowerment process that the UAE abounds with.

Through their arrival to the electoral centers during the early voting phase, as well as with the start of the main day of voting, voters presented a distinguished national model that reflects the support and care that the people of the Emirates enjoy, and also embodies the belief in their important role in establishing the foundations of a prosperous future for their country.

Voters confirmed, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that their participation in the Federal National Council elections is a national duty and a responsibility that they must fully undertake in order to continue the country’s progress and leadership in all fields.

Rashid Mohammed said that the Federal National Council constitutes one of the pillars of the country’s strategy to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors, noting that the electoral celebration in which we participate today with pride and responsibility is the fruit of the empowerment process that the UAE is replete with, with the support and care of the wise leadership.

Muhammad Abdullah Al Ameri stressed that the electoral process for members of the Federal National Council is characterized by extreme professionalism and flexibility, especially with the availability of a unique technological infrastructure that enabled the voter to complete the voting process in less than five minutes.

Mubarak Al Rashidi, a senior citizen, explained that the process of political empowerment that began about 17 years ago in the UAE has resulted in many successes and achievements achieved by the Federal National Council, and we look forward to the large participation of the nation’s people today serving as a message to everyone who receives the honor of winning membership in the Council. The National Bank has a great responsibility to present the visions and aspirations of the people of the Emirates and support the country’s progress and leadership.

Salma Al Hosani, who was keen to go to the election committee with her children, pointed out that the election wedding confirms the remarkable achievements the UAE has achieved at all levels.

She said that she was keen to accompany her children on this day in order to learn closely about this unique electoral experience and to emphasize the responsibility that awaits them in the future to serve their country and participate in its journey of growth and prosperity. She praised the distinguished organizational procedures and the efforts of volunteers that contributed to ending the voting process with great ease and ease.

The main election day for the 2023 Federal National Council elections began on Saturday morning, October 7, through remote voting from inside and outside the country, and electronic voting in 24 electoral centers distributed across all emirates of the country.