The period allocated for electoral propaganda campaigns for candidates in the Federal National Council elections ended yesterday, in preparation for moving to the voting stage in the elections, which is scheduled to begin during the period from the fourth to the seventh of this October, while the National Elections Commission confirmed that there will be no election centers in diplomatic missions. Outside the country, calling on voters outside the country to cast their votes “remotely,” starting from the first day of early voting until the end of the main election day.

It is scheduled that nine polling centers across the emirates of the country, starting the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, and for two days, will receive masses of voters wishing to vote early, in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, through a “hybrid voting” system, either “in person” at the election centers or “remotely.” » For voters who prefer electronic voting without the need to go to the polling center, while next Friday has been designated for the “remote voting” system only.

In detail, the National Elections Commission announced the end of the period allocated for electoral propaganda campaigns for candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which continued for 23 days during the period from the fourth of September to the third of October, during which each candidate sought to present himself to the voters as a representative of the people, and to promote For his electoral program and presenting the solutions he developed to deal with many files and issues of public concern, with the aim of winning them over and obtaining their votes during the voting process, which will begin next Wednesday until the presidential election day scheduled for next Saturday.

As the voting date for the elections approaches, all the candidates, whose final number has reached 298 male and female candidates in the various emirates of the country, are intensifying their direct public meetings through seminars and councils that they hold at their electoral headquarters, and the indirect ones through recorded videos and others using live broadcast technology, and most of the candidates focused on Their electoral campaigns remind the public of their electoral campaign slogan and their nomination number, in addition to calling for no frugality in voting and choosing the candidate on the basis of competence and practical experience that qualifies him to play an influential role if he reaches the Council.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that there will be no election centers in diplomatic missions outside the country, as voters located outside the UAE will be able to cast their vote “remotely,” starting from the first day of early voting until the end of the main election day.

The committee explained, in the executive instructions regulating the electoral process, that if voting takes place from outside the country, voting will be according to the “remote” voting system only, extending from the first day of the early voting period until the end of the main election day, and if the remote voting system stops; The voter located outside the country will cast his vote through the voting system approved by the National Elections Commission, and in the places it determines for that.

The committee explained that if voting takes place within the country, the voting will be according to the hybrid voting system. That is, through the remote voting system, which is a smart voting system that allows voters to vote in elections using digital applications, and also through the electronic voting system, which is a voting system that allows voters to vote in elections through electronic voting machines in approved election centers.

The committee stressed that in all cases, the voter must be registered in the digital identity system to be able to cast his vote, whether through the electronic voting system in the election centers or through the remote voting system over the Internet using approved digital applications, pointing out that the digital identity has become Today, it is an integral part of the mechanisms for accessing government websites and obtaining services.

The committee stated that the way in which the electoral process is managed today is consistent with the goals of the digital transformation process aimed at facilitating the voting process for voters, and saving their time and effort, as there is no longer a need for the voter to travel himself to the polling center in order to cast his vote in the elections, whether he is present. Inside or outside the country, especially since the current electoral cycle (2023) does not include opening election centers in the country’s embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, and therefore using the smart application and entering and authenticating with the digital identity is the ideal way to exercise the right to vote. The importance of digital identity does not depend on verification and documentation. Rather, the data is retrieved digitally, which makes it easier for the user of the system, whether he is an applicant for candidacy or a voter.

• 9 centers across the country will begin receiving masses of voters wishing to vote early, starting Wednesday for two days.

• Calling on voters outside the country to cast their votes “remotely,” starting from the first day of early voting until the end of the main election day.