The National Elections Commission announced the end of the period for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, as the number of withdrawing candidates reached (9) candidates, and thus the final number of candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 becomes (300) male and female candidates.

This announcement comes in accordance with the approved timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which set September 25 and 26 for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy for membership in the 2023 Federal National Council.

The numbers of candidates withdrawing, after the end of the period for submitting requests to withdraw from running for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, were distributed as follows: (5) candidates withdrew from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including (3 men and 2 women), in addition to (2) withdrawing from the Emirate of Dubai ( A male candidate and a female candidate), and (one male candidate) withdrew from the Emirate of Sharjah, while the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded a withdrawal (one female candidate).

In this context, the National Elections Commission affirmed its full commitment to providing an electoral environment that achieves the principle of equal opportunities among candidates to present their electoral programs during the electoral campaign period, which will end on October 3, 2023.

The committee also urged all candidates to make optimal investments in the remaining period of electoral campaigns, noting the need to adhere to the rules and regulations of electoral campaigns stipulated in the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

It is noteworthy that Article (35) of the Executive Instructions for the Elections obligates the withdrawing candidate to remove all aspects of his electoral campaign within a week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal.

With the end of the period for submitting requests to withdraw from candidacy, the National Elections Commission will begin receiving requests to specify the names of candidates’ agents, during the 27th and 28th of this September.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the National Elections Commission’s website: www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission – UAENEC), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the Commission’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service on Number (600500005)