The National Elections Commission announced that the period for receiving withdrawal requests from candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, whose names are included in the final list of candidates, will extend over the course of two days (25) and (26) of this September.

In this regard, the committee confirmed that the candidate for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, who wishes to withdraw his candidacy (i.e., withdraw his candidacy), must submit a request to withdraw his candidacy to the committee of the emirate to which he belongs according to the form prepared for that, which includes data about the candidate submitting the application and his signature. and the date of submission of the application, noting that a request form for withdrawing candidacy can be obtained through the committee’s website via the link:

https://uaenec.ae/ar/candidacy/application-forms-related-to-the-nomination-process.

The National Elections Committee has identified (7) places to receive requests to withdraw candidacy, distributed across all the emirates, which are the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry – second floor, the headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee in the Hatta Hall (C&D) in the Dubai World Trade Center, and the headquarters of the Sharjah Emirate Committee. In the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, the headquarters of the Emirate of Ajman Committee in the Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, the headquarters of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain Committee in the building of the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain – first floor, the headquarters of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee in the Emiri Diwan – Ras Al Khaimah, and the headquarters of the Emirate of the Committee Fujairah at the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – eighth floor, provided that requests to withdraw candidacy are submitted from (eight) in the morning to (three) in the afternoon. It should be noted that Article (35) of the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections obliges the withdrawing candidate to remove all aspects of his electoral campaign within a week – at most – from the date of his withdrawal.

The National Elections Commission called on all candidates to make optimal use of the remaining period of the electoral campaign period, which ends next October 3, and to present their electoral programs in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the executive instructions for the elections.

The committee confirmed that it monitors all aspects of electoral campaigns and will take legal measures against those who violate any of the rules and regulations of electoral campaigns stipulated in the executive instructions for elections, in a manner commensurate with the type of violation committed.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the website of the National Elections Commission: www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission.UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the committee’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service on Number (.(600500005).