The National Elections Commission has confirmed that government employees, official bodies, and government officials are prohibited from supporting any of the candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, or conducting electoral propaganda for the benefit of any of them in any way.

This came based on the Committee’s monitoring of some government employees promoting electoral programs for a number of candidates through their personal accounts on social media sites, noting that this constitutes a violation of Article 39 of the Executive Instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which stipulates that: “Government employees are prohibited from… Official bodies may exploit their powers to support any of the candidates or conduct electoral propaganda for the benefit of any of them in any way.”

This comes within the framework of the National Elections Commission’s keenness to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among all candidates to present their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, during the electoral campaigns that continue until next October 3.

The committee noted that this violation contravenes the controls and rules of electoral campaigns, stressing that all stipulated legal measures will be taken against violators.

The committee called on all candidates to adhere to the provisions of the executive instructions for the elections, especially the controls and rules of electoral campaigns, in addition to adhering to the policy and controls of candidates’ use of artificial intelligence in implementing their electoral campaigns, to ensure an electoral process in accordance with the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

Comprehensive information about the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available through the National Elections Commission’s website www.uaenec.ae, and its smart application (National Elections Commission – UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play stores, and the Commission’s social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service at No. . (600500005)