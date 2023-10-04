The National Elections Commission called on all citizens, members of electoral bodies (who are entitled to vote), to continue voting “digitally” (remotely), in the Federal National Council elections, after the closure of “in-person” voting in the nine election centers spread across the emirates of the country. On the first day of early voting. The committee explained that “remote” voting is available to voters 24 hours a day, starting this morning, until eight o’clock in the evening on the day of the presidential election scheduled for next Saturday, UAE time. The nine election centers are scheduled to reopen their doors to voters wishing to vote in person, at nine in the morning tomorrow, Wednesday, until six in the evening, on the last day of early voting, with next Friday being designated for “remote voting” only, while Next Saturday is Presidential Election Day.