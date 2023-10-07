The Chairman of the National Elections Committee, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, announced the initial names of the winners in the 2023 Federal National Council elections in its fifth session, after the conclusion of the three voting stages (early voting, remote voting, and the main election day). ).

Al Owais explained, during a press conference held yesterday evening, at the headquarters of the main election center at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, that the total number of voters who cast their votes nationwide amounted to 175,487 votes, representing 44% of the total number of members of the electoral bodies.

While the Chairman of the Sorting Committee of the National Elections Commission, the Minister of Justice, Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the total number of voters in each emirate was as follows: in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi “56,471 votes,” in the Emirate of Dubai “16,909 votes,” and in the Emirate of Sharjah “29,996 votes.” In the Emirate of Ajman, “7,283 votes,” in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, “4,561 votes,” in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, “35,357 votes,” and in the Emirate of Fujairah, “24,911 votes.”

He said: “The initial list of winners of the 2023 Federal National Council elections included four candidates for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, namely: Salem Hamad in Al-Rakad Al-Amiri (4,509 votes), followed by Hilal Muhammad Hamdan Hilal Al-Kaabi (3,671 votes), while Mudhahi Salem Al-Menhali won after obtaining 2,448 votes. votes, and Hashima Yasser Al-Afari after obtaining 1,769 votes.

In the Emirate of Dubai, candidate Humaid Ahmed Al Tayer won with a total of 2,426 votes, Ahmed Mirhashem Khoury with 1,749 votes, Maryam Majid bin Thaniah with 1,064 votes, and Amna Ali Al-Adidi with 617 votes.

Mohammed Hassan Al Dhahouri also won from the Emirate of Sharjah after obtaining 2,489 votes, Walid Ali Al Mansouri received 2,335 votes, and Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi received 2,013 votes. In the Emirate of Ajman, Majid Mohammed Al Mazrouei won after obtaining 3,787 votes, and Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri won 390 votes. In the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Saeed Rashid Al Abedi won with 3,866 votes, followed by Sultan Salem Al Zaabi with 3,720 votes, and Salem Rashid Al Ali with 3,513 votes.

In the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf Al Ali won after obtaining 1,036 votes, and Mona Rashid Al Ali won after obtaining 280 votes. In the Emirate of Fujairah, Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi won with a total of 8,985 votes, and Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani won with a total of 1,009 votes.

The fifth session of the Federal National Council elections witnessed the victory of four current members of the Federal National Council, including Member Maryam Majid bin Thaniah from the Emirate of Dubai, Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi from the Emirate of Sharjah, Saeed Rashid Al Abdi from Ras Al Khaimah, and Muhammad Issa Al Kashf from Umm Al Quwain.

The National Elections Commission confirmed that the results issued yesterday are “preliminary results,” as the door to appeals in the results of the election and sorting processes will be opened starting tomorrow morning for a period of three days, and the final results will be announced next Friday, according to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

