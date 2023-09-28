The National Elections Commission announced the headquarters of the electoral centers, confirming its full readiness to receive voters in the 2023 Federal National Council elections during the early voting days (the fourth and fifth of October), and the main election day (the seventh of October).

The list of approved electoral centers for the main election day includes 24 centers nationwide, equipped to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process, while nine of them open their doors during the two days of early voting. The National Elections Commission confirmed that the electoral centers were distributed in a thoughtful manner within a specific plan that guarantees all members of the electoral bodies the ability to access them and cast their votes, indicating that all electoral centers are equipped to accommodate large numbers commensurate with the number of electoral bodies.

The committee explained that, in the thoughtful distribution of electoral centers, it took into account vital factors such as the locations where electoral bodies are distributed geographically, and the availability of services, facilities, parking and infrastructure required to achieve all criteria for the success of the electoral process.

The committee called on members of the electoral bodies, including voters, to participate actively in the voting processes, as it enhances political participation, advances parliamentary work in the UAE, and enhances the role of the citizen in the decision-making process.

According to the schedule for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the early voting period allows voters to cast their votes early on the fourth and fifth of October, in nine centers spread across all the emirates of the country, from nine in the morning until six in the evening, so that the time period for the early voting process will be a full nine hours.

The nine electoral centers available for early voting include: the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the city of Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain Convention Center in the Al Ain region, the Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall in the Al Dhafra region, the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center in the Emirate of Dubai, the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the… Fujairah Exhibition Hall in the Emirate of Fujairah, Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University in the Emirate of Ajman, Al Ittihad Hall for Events in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and the Expo Center in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

As for the 24 electoral centers on the main election day, their doors will be open to voters from eight in the morning until eight in the evening for a period of 12 hours.

On the day of the presidential election, the electoral centers include nine centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including three centers in the city of Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Energy Center, Zayed University, and Al Hawasheem Council, and three centers in the Al Dhafra region, which are the Madinat Zayed wedding hall, the Ghayathi wedding hall, and the Madinat Ghayathi wedding hall. Al Sila, and three centers in the Al Ain area: Al Ain Convention Center, Al Waqan Wedding Hall, and Al Hayer Wedding Hall. The number of centers in the Emirate of Dubai is three: Al-Multaqa Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center, the Hatta Wedding Hall, and the Al-Khawaneej Council, in addition to five electoral centers in the Emirate of Sharjah, which are: the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, the Maliha Cultural and Sports Club, and the Al-Bustan Suburb Council. , Expo Center Khor Fakkan, and Khor Kalba Suburb Council.

Two electoral centers were also identified in the Emirate of Ajman, namely: the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall at Ajman University, and the Sanad Services Center in the Masfout area, in addition to identifying two electoral centers in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, namely: the Expo Center and the Al Ghail Youth Centre, and two electoral centers in the Emirate of Fujairah, namely : Fujairah Exhibition Center and Dibba Exhibition Center, in addition to identifying one electoral center in Umm Al Quwain: Al Ittihad Events Hall.

It is noteworthy that the early voting mechanism on the fourth and fifth of October will be through the hybrid voting system (voting electronically in nine electoral centers, and remotely via the Sharek application for the Emirates), and the voting link in the smart application of the National Elections Commission and its website. uaenec.aeThe 6th of October will be designated for remote voting only, and the 7th of October will be the main election day via electronic voting in 24 electoral centers, or remote voting.

The National Elections Commission announced the allocation of the “Share for the Emirates” application, which is available in the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, and the National Elections Commission’s website and its smart application, for the remote voting process in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, in addition to the availability of voting in election centers. Which was approved by the committee and is spread across the emirates of the country, with the aim of facilitating the voting for voters during the four voting days extending from the fourth to the seventh of October 2023.

The launch of the “Share for the Emirates” application comes within the framework of the National Elections Commission’s keenness to employ all capabilities and technologies to implement the fifth round of elections in an optimal manner.

The committee confirmed that remote voting will be available 24 hours a day, starting from nine in the morning on Wednesday, the fourth of next October, until eight in the evening on Saturday, the seventh of October, UAE time, via the “Share for the Emirates” application, and the voting link in the committee’s smart application and website. uaenec.ae.

The committee called on members of electoral bodies to activate the digital identity (uaepass) and download the “Share for the Emirates” application so that they can vote remotely, as the application is available in the Apple Store via the link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app /Share-for-the-Emirates/id6463196721, and the Google Play Store via the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.uaevoting.ae.

