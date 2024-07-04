The Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organized the regular meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, with the participation of more than 200 leaders and officials from undersecretaries, assistant undersecretaries and general managers in federal government agencies, in an initiative aimed at enhancing readiness and supporting national efforts to implement government projects and initiatives aimed at accelerating the zero government bureaucracy process, and intensifying efforts to shorten unnecessary procedures in government work, and reduce their time periods by half.

The Head of Government Services in the UAE Government, Eng. Mohammed bin Taliah, stressed the importance of intensifying national efforts, enhancing coordination and communication between entities, and accelerating the pace of work to achieve the goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as part of His Highness’s comprehensive development visions for government work based on the results achieved in the field, and accelerating achievement.

Mohammed bin Taliah said that the Zero Bureaucracy Program represents a comprehensive national initiative, the objectives of which are achieved by integrating the efforts of the government work team in ministries and entities, noting that the Emirates Program for Distinguished Government Service is keen to provide a platform for cooperation and close partnerships between entities that contribute to achieving the program’s objectives, and to encourage entities to intensify their efforts in the field of zero bureaucracy in their procedures.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Eng. Sharif Al Olama, explained that the Ministry continues to work hard to enhance the quality of digital government services (zero bureaucracy), in a way that ensures speed of completion, simplifies procedures for customers, and improves the quality of services.

He stressed that the “Bureaucracy Zero Radar” tool, which was developed by the Ministry, has been used to identify priorities for eliminating unnecessary procedures in services, legislation and laws regulating the Ministry’s tasks, in addition to operations that require simplifying procedures and speeding up completion, and identifying initiatives that effectively reflect unique and distinctive proactive capabilities, which represents an advanced step towards achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership, future goals, and the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, in the field of improving the quality of services provided to customers.

“The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government are keen to lead the efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy by providing innovative solutions and initiatives such as the practice of attendance registration via the digital ID. It is a new practice that can contribute to enabling government entities to simplify and accelerate many administrative processes, reduce the time and effort required to complete services, and facilitate the user experience,” said Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, and Leader of the Executive Team for Zeroing Government Bureaucracy at the Authority.

He added: “There are actual achievements that have begun to be made. While completing a single transaction used to require seven steps, with the new practice of the digital identity, they have been reduced to only three steps, by the customer scanning the registration code at the service center, going to the relevant employee to submit his request, and obtaining the service with ease and simplicity.”

Participants in the regular meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, organised by the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Service at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, reviewed the latest developments in the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, discussed the next steps in implementing zero initiatives in government agencies, and discussed the role of Zero Government Bureaucracy leaders in government agencies and what they represent as an effective link between the programme and the agencies, working to facilitate and accelerate the shortening of government procedures and reduce the number of steps required to complete them.

Participants in the meeting learned about the advantages provided by the digital platform for zeroing out government bureaucracy, which employs artificial intelligence solutions and tools to support the leadership of ministries and entities and leaders of zeroing out bureaucracy, the most important of which is allocating a decision-making board to suit the role of the zeroing leader in the federal entity, and a board dedicated to the work of the government bureaucracy zeroing team.