Until the end, the anguish of not knowing in which high school their children will end up, in a cruel lottery where young people play a good part of their future: this is what the parents of third year students experience in Paris every year. even more than elsewhere, with their children. And that may not change this year, when a major local overhaul of Affelnet, this national allocation algorithm – the “Parcoursup des collégiens” will take place.

Affelnet has been a long-standing problem in the capital, where it is mainly accused of two evils: leaving several hundred schoolchildren without a high school assignment each year until the start of the school year, and worsening the school and social segregation which is rife. here in a caricatured way. Revealed after the start of the February vacation, its reform nevertheless raises questions and anger among many parents, including the FCPE, the first federation of parents of students. The mobilization is particularly strong in the east of Paris, where it is feared that the students will find themselves confined to the least rated high schools in these working-class neighborhoods.

There are colleges of the rich because there are neighborhoods of the rich

It is difficult to explain in a few lines the intricacies of the past and future functioning of a particularly complex and not really transparent system. To sum up, let’s say that Paris was until now divided into four major geographic districts (North, East, South and West). Within each district, any college student was free to apply to be enrolled in the high school of his choice. What then decided his fate was a points system, where academic performance took precedence. As a result, the “best” students went to the “best” schools (that is, in reality, those with the best reputations), and the rest had to make do with what was left. It should be noted that scholarship holders were the exception, a point bonus to ensure preferential access.

From the start of the next school year, exit the four sectors: geographic proximity becomes the main criterion. Each college student will have to choose from a much smaller list of five high schools, all located within 25 minutes of their home by public transport. It will always be possible for him to look elsewhere, but losing a lot of points – therefore, at the risk of being refused the requested assignment. “By thus tightening recruitment in small areas, explains Séverine Brissonnet, president of the FCPE in the 19th arrondissement, we will amplify socio-economic discrimination. “ Because, in Paris, as an INSEE study showed in 2018, social segregation in colleges overlaps with residential segregation: there are colleges of the rich because there are neighborhoods of the rich. In fact, students from districts like the 19th – where the poverty rate reaches 25% – will thus be forced into a relationship… which will not be the same as that of the rich districts of the 5th or 7th.

“The hierarchy of high schools by level, which has gradually been put in place, will not disappear”, resumes Séverine Brissonnet. “On the contrary, there is a risk of having increased competition between the students when, in the list of five high schools, only one or two considered attractive will remain. “ The rectorate of Paris defends itself by arguing that, among the award criteria, now comes the social positioning index (IPS), an indicator of the average social level of each college: the lower this level, the more the student has of points. But “This indicator is collective and does not do justice to the situation of each family! “ indignant Séverine Brissonnet: “We do not announce such a reform two months before its implementation, it is contempt for families, for the work of teaching teams. We ask for its postponement and the reopening of real consultations on the school map. “ Request heard by the Council of Paris, on March 9, which adopted – with the support of elected EELV, Génération.s and LR – a wish presented by elected PCF asking for the postponement of the reform until the start of the 2022 school year and establishment of a large “steering committee”. The very right-handed Christophe Kerrero, rector of Paris and former chief of staff of Jean-Michel Blanquer, will he remain deaf to these requests?