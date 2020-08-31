Live from the Cardinal-Amette school, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, the journalist from France Télévisions Anaïs Hanquet reports the relief of a teacher. “She confided to me that she was delighted, relieved, to find her students after long months of confinement and distance schooling, because, she knows, we will have to make up for the accumulated academic delay”, emphasizes Anaïs Hanquet.

However, this return of teachers is done with apprehension, given the health crisis. “Social distancing is no longer mandatory. In any case, it is impossible to respect the two meters distance between each student. We will therefore have to regularly remind people of the barrier gestures”, notes the journalist. Another challenge is to reassure the students, while the mask is also mandatory for kindergarten teachers, which can be stressful for the little ones. 12 million students will return to school on Tuesday 1 September.

