Abused by the health crisis, the school is bloodless. Everywhere, inequalities have widened, to the detriment of the weakest. Everywhere, teachers themselves are on the verge of a nervous breakdown, shaken by the succession of health protocols that prevent them from practicing in good conditions and worried about the observation that, despite everything, this does not protect them or them. their students of contamination – the latest figures attest to this. In a context where the threat of pension reform remains latent, where the flashy promises of upgrading have not been kept and where, in high school in particular, the implementation of reforms remains more than problematic, we could have s’ expect the ministry not to look for other reasons to destabilize the republican institution for which it is responsible …

Lost. The school map that is emerging for the 2021-2022 school year is undoubtedly one of the most catastrophic that we have seen for a long time. Behind this expression hides the geographical distribution, establishment by establishment, of teaching resources, positions and teaching hours. For the next school year, with the priority given to it by the minister – but also a drop of around 1% in its overall workforce – the first degree will be relatively spared. “Relatively” because the flagship measure of the Blanquer program, the duplication of the large sections of nursery school and CP and CE1 in priority education, for lack of job creation in sufficient numbers, will result everywhere else in increasingly crowded classes, and therefore by a deterioration of teaching conditions.

But it is for the secondary that things look the worst. With an increase in enrollment of around 14,000 students at the start of the school year and the announced elimination of nearly 1,900 jobs, it was unfortunately predictable. While, since mid-January, establishments have been discovering the means allocated to them, the observation is implacable: everywhere, teaching hours have disappeared, positions eliminated, classes closed. And the sleight of hand of “compensating” for these losses by funding overtime is no longer an illusion, simply because the vast majority of teachers who can work overtime already do! No wonder, then, to see strikes, occupations, and gatherings all over the place where teachers and parents of students unite to denounce the choices of the ministry and affirm that the students deserve the means to meet their needs.