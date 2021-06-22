Dubai (Etihad)

The Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council discussed, during its meeting chaired by Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Committee, at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai yesterday, the issue of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the presence of a number of representatives of the competent authorities.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, the committee’s reporter, Dr. Hawa Al-Dahhak Al-Mansoori, Shatha Saeed Alai Al-Naqbi, Dirar Hamid Belhoul, and Afra Bakheet Al-Alili.

Representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, the Culture and Arts Authority, the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, Juma Al Majid for Culture and Arts, and the Sharjah Department of Culture participated in it.

Nasser Muhammad al-Yamahi, head of the committee, said that during the meeting, the issue of the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth was discussed in the presence of a number of authorities, and their views and suggestions were heard, and the challenges facing this issue according to its approved axes: the ministry’s strategy in promoting identity and national belonging and developing the cultural and creative industries In order to achieve the sustainable development goals, the Ministry’s role in establishing and supporting youth centers and developing the capabilities and talents of young people to achieve the goals of Vision 2071, and the Ministry’s efforts to develop the national media system to achieve Vision 2071.

Seminars and field visits

Al-Yamahi explained that the committee will discuss the issue with representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Youth during its next meeting. It will also organize, as part of its discussion of the topic, seminars and field visits to cultural and youth centers to study the general issue comprehensively with various groups of society, and come up with recommendations that touch the reality and pour into the process of strengthening identity and national belonging and developing The cultural, creative, youth and media industries sectors.

On the other hand, Nasser Al-Yamahi indicated that during the meeting, the committee reviewed the comments of the members of the Federal National Council on a draft federal law to amend some provisions of Federal Law No. 7 of 2008 regarding the National Archives, whose final report was approved and will be discussed in one of the upcoming sessions. Noting that the draft law includes (7) articles, including replacing legal phrases and materials with new ones, decisions and regulations for implementing the provisions of the law, publishing and implementing the law.