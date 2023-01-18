The Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs in the Federal National Council discussed, during a meeting held yesterday, chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, the issue of the government’s policy regarding the regulation of private higher education, in the presence of representatives of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and the Commission Accreditation.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, was attended by members of the committee: Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, the committee’s rapporteur, Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Aisha Reda Al Bayrak, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Afra Bakhit Al Alili, and Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al Tunaiji.

Representatives of the concerned authorities responded to the committee’s inquiries regarding the subject, and the education legislation in the country, especially private education, was reviewed, and the challenges facing the private higher education policy were reviewed. The committee discusses the issue within two axes: education policy and legislation, and the quality of private education.