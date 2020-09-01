From the college of La Grange-aux-Belles, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, Tuesday, September 1, the journalist of France Télévisions Sonia Boujamaa explains that this is a new school year: “The pupils will find their way back to school for the first time in six months and in this college as everywhere in France, the wearing of the mask will be obligatory for the teachers and all the pupils over 11 years old, in class and during playtime”.

The Ministry of National Education has implemented a strict protocol. You will have to wash your hands, ventilate and clean the premises several times a day and, above all, ensure that the pupils do not pass each other too much. In areas where the circulation of the virus is active, such as Île-de-France or Bouches-du-Rhône, the ministry does not rule out a tightening of the protocol in the coming days.

