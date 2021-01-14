National economy Turnover in the service sectors declined in November, and the plight continued to be particularly severe in hotels and restaurants

In accommodation and food service activities, net sales decreased by 30 per cent in January – November.

Service industries Adjusted for working days, turnover decreased by 8.8 per cent in November from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to Statistics Finland.

The accommodation and food business was particularly hard hit, with net sales collapsing by 36.7 per cent over the same period.

Beyond In the period under review, in January – November, the turnover of services decreased by nine per cent, but that of accommodation and food service activities by 30 per cent.

In January – November, the turnover of the largest service sector, ie transport and storage, decreased by 20 per cent.

The decline in net sales in the service sectors is due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many services have been restricted in operation and people have avoided using them to fight coronavirus infections.

The service industries do not include trade industries, where, according to Statistics Finland, working day adjusted turnover increased by 0.8 per cent in November from the same period of the previous year. In January – November, trade turnover decreased by 1.2 per cent.