National Economy | Statistics Finland: Gross domestic product grew slightly in the second quarter of the year

Political economy|In April-June, Finland’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent from January-March, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

However, according to the working day-adjusted series, GDP was 0.7 percent lower in April-June than in the same period a year earlier.

Production adjusted for working days in June increased by 1.5 percent compared to a year ago. Seasonally adjusted production increased in June by one percent from May.