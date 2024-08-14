Wednesday, August 14, 2024
National Economy | Statistics Finland: Gross domestic product grew slightly in the second quarter of the year

August 14, 2024
in World Europe
National Economy | Statistics Finland: Gross domestic product grew slightly in the second quarter of the year
In April-June, Finland’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent from January-March, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

Finland seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (gdp) grew by 0.4 percent in April-June from January-March, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

However, according to the working day-adjusted series, GDP was 0.7 percent lower in April-June than in the same period a year earlier.

Production adjusted for working days in June increased by 1.5 percent compared to a year ago. Seasonally adjusted production increased in June by one percent from May.

