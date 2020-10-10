National economy Ministry publishes snapshot of the interest rate crisis – The report mentions six “rising threats” to the Finnish economy

The situation in the Finnish economy is still excellent compared to many countries, but the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s situation also shows bad signs.

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Friday that it had updated the situation in the Finnish economy. The recent report reviews everything from business support to industry orders and unemployment forecasts to the international operating environment.

The situation in the Finnish economy is still there good compared worse in the countries affected by the corona crisis, but the recent situation looks somewhat gloomier than before. Concerns are raised in particular by the slowdown in the global economic recovery and the weakening of business and consumer confidence in Finland.

In its report, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy also highlighted six “emerging threats” to different industries. They are listed at the end of this article.

Unemployment is starting to rise again

There are already more than 100,000 fewer people laid off in Finland than during the peak of spring. The number of unemployed jobseekers laid off full-time has continued to fall during September and was below 60,000 at the beginning of October.

The vast majority of laid-off vendors and restaurant workers – the largest laid-off occupational groups – have returned to work. In the tourism sector, the situation has recovered less than normal.

Companies in Lapland and Uusimaa have laid off the most.

Compared to last year, there are still many times laid off. The number of layoffs is no longer declining at the same pace as in June-July.

The employment effects are still mainly on redundancies. The variation in the number of unemployed fits within the normal seasonal variation.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy had previously predicted that unemployment would fall further in the early autumn but would turn to a new rise later this year. Now the ministry fears that the new rise in unemployment will start faster than expected. The fear stems from the ongoing co-determination negotiations of several large companies, which are not yet reflected in the statistics.

Bankruptcies still at a low level

There is still no increase in the number of bankruptcies. The companies have survived the summer with state subsidies and their own financial instruments. The situation is also affected by a temporary change in bankruptcy legislation, as not all companies that would normally have experienced bankruptcy have been filed.

Consumers are in favor

Consumer buying intentions remain good, although overall confidence declined in September. It anticipates that consumption will continue to draw on the economy. This requires that the spread of uncertainty through industry to the wider economy and massive job losses be avoided.

The industry is coughing

In July, industrial production increased from the previous month but decreased from a year ago. New orders from industry did not show a better turnaround in September.

So far, the gloom is mainly limited to orders, not actual production. Compared to the financial crisis, for example, the downturn in industry caused by the interest rate crisis is small.

Part of the confusion is caused by the fact that the industrial pull in Finland’s main export market has been strong since the summer, but this is not visible in Finland. For example, the growth expectations of Germany and Sweden have not yet been transmitted to Finland as new orders.

The industrial confidence indicator has continued to rise in Germany, Italy and Sweden, but in Finland it has started to decline again.

Traction from the world question mark

A V-shaped economic recovery in the global economy is even less likely. The pace of recovery has slowed, especially in the services sector. Nevertheless, the recovery is still on the right track and is giving the Finnish economy traction.

The energy market is functioning normally

Demand for energy products is normalizing after the collapse in oil prices in the spring and the subsequent fall in fuel prices. During the approaching winter heating season, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy expects an increase in the use of peat as the availability of forest industry by-products declines.

Business support in a new reflection

The application period for direct business support has generally expired and the majority of applications for various financial instruments have been processed.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has launched an extensive assessment of the effects of corona subsidies.

Following the deterioration of the coronary situation in September-October, the government has also discussed possible cost support options for the sectors whose operating conditions have been most affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Together with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy is studying the introduction of general temporary cost support for companies, its criteria and the regulations required for support.

Six “rising threats”

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs highlights six emerging threats to the Finnish economy in its report. They are recorded under the words of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, partly abbreviated and slightly edited:

1. Manufacturing industry: Demand and sales are still frozen, so the sustainability of corporate cash registers and faith in the future are being tested. Changing restrictions on cross-border commuting make it difficult for both labor mobility and customer visits such as sales, commissioning audits and maintenance.

2. Forest industry: With the change in demand caused by Korona, it is possible that paper machines or mills will still be closed in Finland.

3. Maritime industry: Cruise companies do not seem to be able to start cruises as planned in early autumn 2020. If the shipping companies’ ability to invest weakens, it may have negative effects not only on shipyards but also on demand for climate and digital technology that is essential for Finland’s competitiveness. If sales do not start soon, it will be difficult for companies to cope with the increasingly difficult period of time.

4. Tourism services: As a capital-intensive industry, companies are considering selling their assets. The risk is that buyers will come from abroad and the Finnish tourism industry will end up in foreign ownership. The tourism industry feels it is in a crisis that is being deepened by ministries and authorities with their unclear communications.

5. Creative industries: The situation prolonged the consumption habits of the experiences change and Amazon, for example, gets to conquer the content market. Changes in the municipal economy will reduce purchases and production will shrink. In terms of event and service production, we rely on foreign production.

6. Digital and software sector: The looming crisis in the export industry could have a significant impact on demand in the sector. The ability of industry and the public sector to invest in digital renewal after the interest rate crisis is a big question mark.