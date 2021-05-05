National economy Hypo does not believe that the debt ceiling proposed by the Bank of Finland will solve indebtedness – “Opportunities for young people and low-income people to acquire their own housing would become more difficult”

According to Hypo’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus, defaults in particular are a bigger problem in terms of indebtedness than ordinary mortgages.

Bank of Finland proposed on Tuesday that the risk of household indebtedness be reduced by an income-linked debt ceiling and a limit on the maximum length of new mortgages. According to the Bank of Finland, the long-term increase in household indebtedness threatens to weaken the state’s ability to cope with future economic crises.

Hypo’s chief economist Juhana Brotherus has a two-pronged approach to the measures proposed by the Bank of Finland. For example, a restriction on new production loans could, according to Brotherus, reduce debt levels.

“They have had excessively long grace periods, which are not necessarily positive for the buyer or market stability,” Brotherus notes.

Even in standard mortgages, Brotherus favors shorter loan lengths. On the other hand, Brotherus disagrees with the Bank of Finland on the performance-based debt ceiling, especially with regard to ordinary mortgages.

The debt ceiling, ie the maximum debt ratio, means that the total debts of the person applying for a loan or the household would include mortgages, housing company loans and consumer loans. These aggregate total liabilities would be divided by the aggregate gross annual income of the loan applicants, i.e. salary, capital and benefit income before taxes and deductions.

“In practice, a performance-based loan ceiling would mean that young people and low-income people would find it more difficult to obtain their own housing, especially in growth centers. The real problems with indebtedness are defaults, which are unreasonable for both the individual and society. One in eight adults has a dysfunction and they make an individual’s life and participation in society difficult. However, they usually come from quick loans and not from ordinary mortgages, so this will not solve it. ”

Brotherus It is possible that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has increased the risk of indebtedness, especially in terms of taking quick picks, as the crisis has hit low-paid service professions in particular.

“When income drops and is not enough for living expenses, it may have to be covered by high-interest unsecured loans, and that’s a dilemma.”

According to Brotherus, the Bank of Finland’s proposal also ignores the fact that the mortgage debt of ordinary mortgages has been declining in Finland since 2012. According to Brotherus, the tightening measures should take more account of different loan categories.

Hypo has suggested that first-time home buyers would have a higher loan ceiling than home swappers or investment home buyers. According to Brotherus, for example, there are positive experiences in Norway with a tighter loan ceiling for investment homes.

In addition, Hypo supports the introduction of a positive credit register and the regulation of quick levers in order to prevent over-indebtedness.