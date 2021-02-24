National economy How can Finnish companies grow after the corona? The team of experts will present their ascension recipes live

An expert working group set up by Temi will present its proposals for corporate growth in and after the interest rate crisis.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän An expert working group set up by (Central) will present its proposals for the growth and success of companies in the interest rate crisis and recovery from the crisis. The proposal will be announced by the group chair Pekka Ala-Pietilä and a member of the expert group Vesa Vihriälä at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ala-Pietilä serves as Chairman of the Boards of Huhtamaki and Sanoma. Vihriälä works as a working life professor at the University of Helsinki.

In June 2020, the working group was instructed by the Minister of Economic Affairs to draw up a strategy and action program with three objectives: Securing existing know-how by supporting companies in preserving human and other capital

The task of the group is to assess what changes are needed in legislation, know-how, public funding and cooperation structures, among other things.

The group of experts is to focus its work on companies that are internationalising and operating in international markets, whose support needs are often different from those of companies established in the domestic market.

Expert group In addition to Ala-Pietilä and Vihriälä, they are Reima’s CEO Elina Björklund, CEO of EQ Janne Larma, Timi’s general manager Ilona Lundström, A partner in Power Ventures Inka Mero, Managing Director of Finnish Industry Investment Jan Sasse and former Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäki. The group’s mandate will continue until the end of 2021.

The group will continue to contribute to working life professor Vihriälä the work of a fact-finding team set up at the beginning of the coronary crisis. The study group proposed the creation of a new group of experts to consider how to ensure “the preservation of valuable human and organizational capital throughout the crisis”.