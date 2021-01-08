National economy Holiday travel can have a price spike after a pandemic – many experts do not believe in a wider rise in prices

The debate on the development of the value of money resumed at the end of the year. Most researchers still believe that there are no preconditions for a large rise in prices.

Inflation that is, the rise in prices and the fall in the value of money have shone with their long absence.

Throughout the 21st century, inflation in Finland and the euro area has risen above the target level of more than 2% only a few times and very briefly.

In recent years, inflation has fallen sharply. Expectations of accelerating inflation were low even before the coronavirus, and the pandemic weighed on them even lower.

Last at the end of the year, however, the debate on the return to inflation intensified.

Inflation expectations can be followed in the market for derivatives that help investors or companies hedge against inflation. According to them, a small but clear increase was seen towards the end of the year.

The international business press wrote closely about inflation at the turn of the year. Would 2021 be a year of returning inflation?

The rationale for this idea is simple. During the pandemic, central banks have frantically pressed for money to keep the economy afloat. At the same time, consumers have saved because they have not been able to spend money on services normally.

If people around the world hosted shopping to unload their savings and at the same time production capacity for services and goods had declined during the pandemic, demand would be higher than supply. Prices would start to rise. There would be too much money available in relation to commodities, which would start to weaken the value of money.

Inflation debate has also refreshed Charles Goodhartin and Manoj Pradhanin book The Great Demographic Reversal, where researchers call for a return to inflation. Their forecasts are far from the forecasts of the mainstream economists and the market, but the reasoning has also aroused interest in monetary policy makers. Governor of the Bank of Finland and member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank Olli Rehnin according to book reviews the book raises reasoned questions that force us to reflect on previous assumptions about future developments.

OP’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen wrote on OP ‘s website on Tuesday that the effects planned by Goodhart and Pradhan could be stronger in Finland than in other countries. This could have both advantages and disadvantages.

Inflation is an important economic variable, as price stability is important for both household and business plans. High inflation also treats economic actors unequally. Usually, it penalizes those with a lot of savings and little debt.

Goodhartin and Pradhan’s book focuses on longer-term inflationary pressures, but the same researchers have also predicted that by 2021, inflation could quite likely accelerate to more than five percent and possibly as much as 10 percent.

According to Goodhart and Pradhan, the fierce recovery of central banks during the interest rate crisis has increased the amount of money exceptionally much. They believe that the economic recovery from such a special crisis may come as a surprise at its pace, when the recovery could largely hit a boom.

In addition, China’s role in the world economy has shifted from a pure export economy to a more balanced one. Thus, China will no longer exert the old model of deflator, ie countervailing inflationary pressure on the economy.

Researchers are also wondering what would happen as inflation rises. They interpret that there would be no countermeasures:

First, policymakers would say the inflation spike is temporary. Then they would say that rising inflation is acceptable because inflation has been too low for so long. And they would not go after inflation again, because raising interest rates would hurt many indebted sectors of the economy. As the debate progresses, indebted states, businesses, and mortgage debtors would make their voices heard better than those savers whose value for money inflation would begin to eat.

Inflation believers in the rise have often compared the post-pandemic economy to the end of wartime, when there has been strong inflation.

Head of the Bank of Finland’s Monetary Policy and Research Department Juha Kilponen however, does not see the end of the pandemic as a similar event to the end of the wars.

“The end of the pandemic is ultimately a reasonably slow and anticipated process. From the perspective of the global economy, it also happens quite differently in different countries, ”says Kilponen.

According to him, a rapid jump in global demand is not in sight. On the supply side, service providers have been able to prepare for a recovery in demand.

“I do not believe in a rapid overall acceleration of inflation,” Kilponen sums up. However, he adds that this does not rule out the occurrence of price spikes for individual products.

Where, then, would price spikes form?

One possibility is summer resorts, where demand could be strong as the epidemic eases. But would it bounce into prices? Airfare prices would rise from a peak in demand, but in restaurants and amusement parks, the drug associated with the end of the pandemic would be more likely to manifest itself in queues than in inflation.

Inflation usually proceeds as a spiral in which one factor is inflation expectations. When prices are expected to rise, companies raise their prices. Wages are then raised to maintain their purchasing power. Raising wages, in turn, raises costs, which can further raise product prices.

Kilponen does not see such a spiral being created.

The Secretary General of the Economic Policy Review Council says the same Seppo Orjasniemi. Even if we see momentary price increases this year, it will not be enough to create an inflationary spiral.

“I don’t think it will move from there so strongly,” Orjasniemi says.

One reason is that in the Finnish system, wage agreements are made for a longer period of time. They are, so to speak, anchored.

“They can’t get out of there unexpectedly.”

Wage pressures are reduced by rising unemployment around the world. Often it is only a shortage of labor that causes wages to rise.

“We believe that inflation will remain low as unemployment remains high,” said JPMorgan Chase, chief economist Michael Feroli To Bloomberg.

Over here Until then, loose monetary policy has not brought inflation to a halt. Instead, the much talked about phenomenon of investment market inflation has emerged. The increased amount of money has increased the demand for investment targets. In the midst of the pandemic, stock prices and real estate and bond prices have risen sharply in some places.

One factor driving inflation could be that people would start shifting money from investment to consumption. But where would such a consumption drug come from?

“It is quite difficult to think that there would be so many consumption needs in Finland that they would affect inflation,” Orjasniemi ponders.

Large investors, such as pension funds, are forced to invest. They can’t decide that it’s better to splurge on money when investing is so expensive.

Kilponen reminds that the possibility of inflation was also discussed at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, the justification was a possible disruption of production chains, which would lead to a reduction in supply and inflation. This did not happen on a large scale.

Now the key issue is the unwinding of household savings. Official forecasts assume that savings rates will remain higher than normal for a longer period of time.

“It’s interesting to see how households unpack savings. It will have an effect on the development of inflation, ”says Kilponen.

Another interesting factor is what happens to productivity developments. The pandemic has changed the way we do work. Changes can have long-term effects not only on the economy but also on productivity and thus on inflation.

If however, inflation would accelerate, central banks would face a daunting task. It seems clear that they would allow inflation to exceed the normal 2% target for some time. The US Federal Reserve has said this directly in its strategy.

The problem for central banks remains that inflation is too low, not too high.