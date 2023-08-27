National economy | Finland is exceptionally dependent on the sluggish construction industry, says the economist

The Finnish economy is exceptionally dependent on construction investments, writes Aktia’s chief economist Lasse Corin.

27.8. 20:07

Finland compared to euro area countries, the economy is exceptionally dependent on the construction sector, which has been hit hard by the rise in interest rates.

The matter is raised by Aktia’s chief economist Lasse Corin published on the bank’s website in the writing.

Corin states that 15 percent of Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 came from construction investments. In the euro area, construction investments covered an average of 11.6 percent of GDP. The neighboring country Sweden also falls into the same figure.

“Construction has grown in importance to our economy, as in 2015 around 12 percent of Finland’s gross domestic product was made up of construction investments. The fact that the share of construction was last as large in the aftermath of the casino years and on the eve of the big banking crisis in 1991 says something about the significance of the situation,” Corin writes.

National economy the dependence on construction investments is considerable, among other things, because especially during the current year, the companies in the sector have coughed up significantly.

HS already reported in June that almost 300 construction companies had applied for bankruptcy during the beginning of the year. During the summer results period, several construction and real estate companies reported weaker results than before.

Aktia’s Chief Economist Lasse Corin.

For example, SRV’s turnover fell in the second quarter by almost a third from a year ago, and the company’s operational profit lost EUR 3.9 million.

Lehto Group’s turnover decreased by almost half from the comparison period and the result for the period is more than 12 million euros in the red. In an interview with HS, an Inderes analyst Olli Koponen estimated at the beginning of August that Lehto has less than half a year to make a changeso that the company’s business can continue.

YIT’s turnover increased from the comparison period, but its operating profit also fell to 14 million euros from 25 million euros in the comparison period.

Actian Corin states that in 2009, Finland’s GDP shrank by eight percent, of which about a quarter was caused by a decrease in construction investments.

“Currently, the Finnish economy is more dependent on construction than before, and the number of building permits has decreased more strongly,” Corin writes.

In addition to this, the general interest rate started to rise strongly last year, and the interest rate is now at its highest level since the times of the financial crisis. Among other things, it has led to a significant slowdown in the housing market and a decrease in housing prices.

Corin points out that in 2009, however, interest rates turned sharply downward. It eased the situation of indebted households.

“Now the situation is completely different. A good ten years ago, the 12-month Euribor rate dropped from five to zero, while now it has gone from zero to four. Even if the situation does not reach the level of 2008-2009, it is hard to see that the worst is already behind in the construction sector,” writes Corin.

In a positive way Corin sees it as a sign that the domestic banking sector is now clearly in stronger shape than it was in the years of the financial crisis.

“Ever-tightening regulation has brought with it a solvent banking sector, which is less affected by economic shocks.”

According to Corin, the drop in apartment prices is also a positive sign. According to him, it tells about the market’s adaptation.

“At some point, we will reach a level where the prices are appropriate in relation to the servicing costs of the loans. In that case, the market will also start to recover,” Corin writes.