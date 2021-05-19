National economy Etla: Demographic change will permanently slow economic growth if birth rates and employment of immigrants do not improve

According to a study by the Finnish Business Research Institute, Finland has lost more than one 60,000 people in the last five years due to low birth rates.

Demographic The change will permanently slow down Finland’s economic growth from the 2040s onwards, if the birth rate does not increase, immigration increases and the employment rate of immigrants improves, estimates the Finnish Business Research Institute Etla.

By Etla to the Government research according to the decline in the birth rate will improve the state of public finances during the childhood and adolescence of small age groups, but will accumulate a permanent deficit in the labor force and public finances.

According to the study, the slowdown in economic growth will reduce tax revenues and weaken welfare state funding at the same time as the multiplying elderly population increases the need for services.

The income distribution between the generations weakens the position of current young people and future generations. According to Etla, population aging and the consequent slowdown in economic growth and fiscal problems are very likely, even taking into account the uncertainty associated with population projections.

Finland projections for the population predict a turnaround in the number of children, but also for the emerging age groups to remain permanently smaller than before.

Postponing policy action until small age groups enter working life will reduce the living standards of future generations.

According to Etla, the need to adjust public revenues and expenditures is greater the later it is left.

Etla lists in its study ways to extend careers and other measures aimed at offsetting the large increase in taxation.

For example, shortening extra-long study periods would increase student income over the life cycle and improve public finances through higher tax revenues and lower expenditures.

Raising the lower retirement age to 66 before putting it on life expectancy would in turn increase pensions, boost employment and increase labor supply.

According to Etla, concentrating the earnings-related pension system on a single institution and a bolder investment policy could reduce upward pressure on pension contributions. Merging pension institutions would also significantly improve public finances through wage growth and consumption growth.

The position of current young people and future generations would be enhanced by funded supplementary pension funding in years of low birth rate, as it would alleviate upward pressure on payments and balance consumption.