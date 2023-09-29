National economy | Economist Kangasharju thinks that the Finnish economy is in trouble – he proposes tax breaks for high-income earners as a remedy

According to Aki Kangasharju, CEO of the Finnish Business Research Institute, economic renewal should be accelerated with tax cuts.

The book the perception of the Finnish economy is wrong. It can be summed up in two options: roll up your sleeves or turn off the lights.

Even the name of the book says the essentials. The Book of Economic Revelation – Debt, inflation, zero growth and political deadlock (Docendo 2023.)

The author is the CEO of the Institute for Economic Research Aki Kangasharju. In his opinion, economic policy in Finland has not succeeded in securing an improvement in the standard of living.

The problems are not only due to the previous government, they have escalated in almost 20 years. However, Kangasharju is particularly sarcastic in his book Sanna Marini (sd) government, during which indebtedness increased significantly.

“The more the state gets into debt, the slower the economic growth. This issue has been clarified in several economic studies. And the more debt there is, the more difficult it is to revive when there is a need for it in a recession.”

Fabric ridge believes that the increase in indebtedness also unnecessarily increases the public sector, which is characterized by bureaucracy and inefficiency.

If the goal is stronger economic growth, according to Kangasharju, one way is to shrink the public sector. It would mean a reduction in welfare services and hardship for those who need support and security the most.

“With its decisions, the previous government increased Finland’s debt burden by more than ten billion euros, when the increase in defense spending due to the war in Ukraine and the additional costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic are ignored. This generous ten billion euros is the bill that must now be paid. It will last a long time.”

Kangasharju estimates that the previous government believed that zero interest rates would last forever. It justified generous borrowing when “money had no price”.

“Of course, the left always supports a larger public sector. When the belief was that money had no price, this justified pouring money recklessly into various parts of the public sector. In my opinion, the government believed in an unscientific ‘theory’ about debt.”

Diagnosis The Finnish economy is bright, and many economists agree with Kangasharju. Many of his colleagues probably disagree with the means, at least to some extent.

It is necessary to improve labor productivity because it is the most important source of economic growth. The share of elderly people in the population is large, which puts a greater burden on the public finances all the time. Employment must be improved.

Economists have been talking about all these things repeatedly for years. Instead, in Kangasharju’s opinion, several governments of different colors have done too little to fix things.

Pills have been taken for the pain, which make you feel better temporarily but do not tame the pathogen.

If the problems had been solved consistently and step by step within less than 20 years, drastic measures could have been avoided. You can no longer avoid them. Politicians allowed the bush fire to spread into a large forest fire.

“When labor productivity collapsed in Finland 15 years ago, the public sector was not cut enough to reduce the structural deficit. In a rush, the governments always counted only on the fact that the productivity of work would return to its former glory as if by itself.”

“ Kangasharju calls the Immigration Office the immigration prevention agency. In his opinion, it reflects the administration’s attitude towards foreigners.

How about then the drugs? There are many of them in the book.

“Economic growth would have been faster if we had accepted more immigrants. This would have reduced the problems caused by the aging of the population and, on the other hand, opened the doors to new expertise.”

Kangasharju calls the Immigration Office an immigration prevention agency, which he thinks probably reflects the administration’s attitude towards foreigners.

“Finland should rather have an immigration agency, so that we have enough know-how and workforce with an eye on the future. In Sweden, my colleagues are already talking openly about the fact that too many refugees have been accepted. However, the number of refugees there is many times higher than in Finland.”

“ “We have too many low-productivity jobs.”

A key failure in employment policy is that the number of employed people has increased in sectors where labor productivity is weak.

“I want to emphasize that the increase in the number of employed people is a good thing from a social and public finance point of view, but in order to raise the standard of living, employment as a whole has still not improved enough. We have too many low-productivity jobs.”

Needed that is, a new kind of thinking, the focus of which is to inspire companies. Then there would be new innovations that would remove friction from the wheels of the economy.

“In Finland, the share of the business sector in the gross national product has decreased, and the share of the public sector and households has increased. To ensure economic growth, the share of the business sector should increase clearly.”

The model should be taken from, for example, Sweden and Denmark, where the highest marginal tax rates were reduced. Marginal tax means the tax you have to pay on additional earnings. In the tax card, the marginal tax is the same as the additional percentage.

“Easing marginal taxation would mean investing in the team and companies that produce innovations. It would be an important incentive to work harder and strive forward.”

Wait a minute.

Traditionally, research results have been interpreted in such a way that easing border taxation increases employment only very slightly.

“Actually, such a conclusion cannot be drawn from the research. If marginal taxation is tightened, the work input will decrease much more than is usually thought, and the same works the other way around.”

According to him, the study rather shows that marginal tax rates that are too tight lead to the fact that the highest income earners are taxed too harshly.

“A study by the International Monetary Fund states that 15 percent of Finns, i.e. those with a monthly income of at least 5,500 euros, are taxed too heavily. And when less publicized research results are also taken into account, an even larger proportion of people are taxed too heavily.”

“ “Finland’s problem is not inequality.”

The however, he does not deny that easing border taxation would increase income differences.

“Finland has almost the smallest income differences in the world. It is true that easing marginal taxation would slightly increase income differences, but on the other hand it would secure economic growth and employment. If there is even a small change in the Gini coefficient, which measures income differences, the headlines immediately shout that income differences are growing.”

Based on the latest data from Statistics Finland, the Gini coefficient, which measures relative income differences, was 29.1 percent in 2021, i.e. 1.4 percentage points higher than the previous year. The last time income differences were bigger than this was in 2007, when the Gini coefficient was 29.5 percent.

In income inequality research, it is considered a rule of thumb that a change of two percentage points in the Gini coefficient is economically significant.

“Finland’s problem is not inequality, but the stagnation of economic growth for 15 years and indebtedness. We need to look for more and more tax and other economic policy solutions to revive and encourage business activity.”

From today he criticizes the government for the fact that too many ways to increase economic growth rely on the public sector, when the goal should be to stimulate business activity.

The previous government is praised for the support granted to companies during the coronavirus pandemic and for the extension of compulsory schooling, which was supported by studies.

The agreement drawn up by all parties last year to increase funding for research and product development also makes sense because it creates the conditions for economic growth.

“Unfortunately, this method begins to bear fruit only after a long time. In the meantime, it is necessary to increase the conditions for economic growth with carefully targeted tax cuts. Otherwise, the danger is that the lights will have to be turned off.”

The longer the reforms are postponed, the more painful they become. That’s why now is the time to roll up your sleeves.

Correction 29.9. 7:47 a.m.: Earlier in the article, it was wrongly said in one point that tightening border taxation would increase income differences. The point was meant to talk about easing taxation.