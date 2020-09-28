National economy Consumer confidence in the economy weakened, but more people are planning to buy a home than ever before

Finns anticipate weak employment development and time is considered bad for indebtedness. Still, interest in buying homes has risen.

Finns Confidence in the economy weakened in September, but at the same time, more and more households are planning to buy homes and cars. Finns are planning to buy apartments even more than ever in the history of the confidence indicator, says Statistics Finland. Intentions to buy a home have been asked as part of the confidence indicator since 1998.

In 12 months, Finns’ faith in their own economy fell to its weakest point in September, then in April, when it collapsed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Belief in the development of the Finnish economy and the unemployment situation also weakened. The threat of personal unemployment became more pronounced than before.

Oman consumers still rated their financial situation as excellent in September. The time was considered good for saving but bad for buying durable goods and especially borrowing.

However, a record number were about to take out a loan, and consumers had more plans to buy a home than ever before. In addition, many considered renovating their home and buying a car.

The consumer confidence indicator was -5.9 in September, compared to -5.1 in August and -1.6 in July.

The long-term average of the indicator is -1.8. The data are based on Statistics Finland’s consumer confidence survey, which was answered on 1–20 June. September 1,112 people living in Finland.

Business confidence also weakened in September, the Confederation of Finnish Industries confidence indicator said on Monday. Confidence in industry and construction remained weak. The retail confidence indicator started to decline and fell below the long-term average. Confidence in the service sector also declined slightly.

“It seems that the economic recovery is over, at least momentarily. The order backlog in industry is still thinning and this is also directly reflected in the subcontracting chain. The weakening of employment is reflected in the service sectors, and sales expectations have clearly weakened in the relatively well-performing retail sector, ”said EK’s leading economist Sami Pakarinen in the bulletin.