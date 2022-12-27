Tuesday, December 27, 2022
National economy | Consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in the history of measurement

December 27, 2022
The moods of companies, on the other hand, were not quite as gloomy. As a whole, the decline in business confidence stopped in December.

Finns consumer moods were record-breakingly grim in December, says Statistics Finland’s confidence indicator. The balance of trust fell to -18.5, weaker than ever during the measurement history that began in 1995.

The moods of companies, on the other hand, were not quite as gloomy. As a whole, the decline in business confidence stopped in December thanks to the increase in confidence in services, says the Confederation of Business and Industry EK.

