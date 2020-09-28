National economy A paradox emerged in the housing market: Many are now afraid of debt, but a record number are still going to buy a home and take out a loan for it

HS gathered six possible reasons for its sudden rise in home purchases.

Where from It may be the case when consumer confidence in the Finnish economy and one’s own economy decreases, but at the same time Finns’ intentions to borrow and buy a home reach a record level?

On Monday, Statistics Finland released a consumer confidence indicator, the results of which seem contradictory. Consumer confidence continued to weaken in September. Finns believed that employment growth would weaken and felt that now was a bad time to get into debt.

At the same time, intentions to take on debt and buy a home rose to all-time highs.

Chief Economist of the Savings Bank Group Henna Mikkonen says he was surprised that people’s enthusiasm for buying a home and taking on debt rose.

“When consumer confidence is declining and there has been a lot of redundancy news in the public eye, I would have expected that there would have been some drop in home purchase intentions as well,” says Mikkonen.

With the help of Mikkonen, HS considered six possible explanations for why the purchase of housing has risen contrary to the economic cycle.

Pent-up demand

Partly people’s enthusiasm for buying a home can be a backlash to spring uncertainty.

“There may be pent-up demand on the home purchase side. In the spring, in April-May, trade volumes collapsed and it may be that the unwinding of demand will be reflected in new figures, ”says Mikkonen.

According to transfer tax data, more than 5,000 housing transactions are normally made in Finland every month. In April-July this year, however, the number ranged from 3,000 to 4,000. Some of the unfinished home sales may unfold during the fall.

Longing for a bigger apartment

Coronavirus has changed people’s lifestyles, at least temporarily.

“Have people’s housing preferences possibly changed with the corona? There is a message from realtors that more spacious apartments are of interest. But it is too early to say that it is a more permanent trend, ”says Mikkonen.

Even if the coronavirus does not cause a permanent change in people’s housing, the current longing for larger homes may partly explain the increased enthusiasm for buying a home.

The direct effect of the coronavirus is noticeable, at least in the summer cottage trade. Intentions to buy holiday homes have risen even more sharply than for other homes.

Low interest rates

Loan money is affordable in the housing market and as such is expected to remain so for a long time. Uncertainty caused by the coronavirus has shifted expectations of rising interest rates even further into the future.

However, interest rate expectations have been very low for a long time. Mikkonen does not consider it probable that this would be an important explanation for the sudden rise in interest in buying a home in the autumn.

Expectation of a price increase

Housing prices did not plummet very significantly, even in the darkest moments of the crown spring. On the other hand, house prices have also not risen significantly in the summer, as the stimulus policy of central banks has inflated the prices of many other assets.

Low interest rates have increased the popularity of real estate investment and raised the prices of commercial properties in Helsinki, for example, for several years. However, loose monetary policy has not caught up with the prices of old homes, and their prices have moved more in line with regional migration trends and the general economic cycle.

Mikkonen does not believe that speculative belief in rising house prices would at least significantly explain the buoyant purchase.

Return of home investors

In spring the slowdown in housing sales was due to housing investors jumping out of the market for a moment. Now investors have returned to the buying stock.

In a survey published by OP last week 14 per cent of Finns said that they were considering acquiring investment housing, which was reflected in the bank’s strong growth in investment housing loans. From January to August, almost 26 per cent more loans were applied for to acquire investment housing than last year.

Mikkonen believes that forecasts of prolonged low interest rates may affect housing investors more than those buying a home for their own use.

The strong demand for investment housing may be reflected in the record figures of the confidence indicator, as Statistics Finland’s survey does not distinguish between the purchase of own housing and the purchase of investment housing.

The housing boom in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Regional statistics show that the record interest in buying a home does not apply to the whole country.

“Intentions to buy a home have risen the most in the Helsinki metropolitan area, which is at the highest level in general,” says Mikkonen.

Regionally, Finland seems to be divided into three groups in terms of intentions to buy a home.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, as many as 24 per cent are considering buying a home in the next year. The bottom is Eastern Finland, where 13 per cent are considering buying a home. Between these are other regions, ie Northern Finland, Western Finland and Southern Finland outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. where 16 to 17 per cent are considering buying a home.

The results suggest that the dichotomy of the housing market between growth centers and declining regions is not abating.