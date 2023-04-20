During the first National Drill 2023 in Mexico City, 121 loudspeakers failed in which the seismic alert was not activated.

This was reported by the director of C5, Juan Manuel García Ortegón, who also explained that the failure of more than a hundred loudspeakers in the country’s capital was mainly due to electrical failure, communication and that they were damaged.

In the CDMX there is 13 thousand 898 speakers distributed in the different municipalities, which alert the population in the event of an earthquake.

It is worth mentioning that, in this drill, the 99.2 percent of the speakersof the total in the capital.

Most of the loudspeakers of the seismic alert worked this Wednesday in the National Drill 2023in Mexico City, reported the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The capital’s president indicated that, according to data from the C5, 13 thousand 772 speakers, that is, 99.2 percent of the total. Furthermore, he added that there were no incidents to report after the earthquake drill.

In addition, there were two cases of medical care for people who had a nervous breakdown during the drill.

Why did the speakers fail?

According to the director of the C5, the speakers failed:

51 for electric power

34 due to communication failure with the post

33 for link failure

3 for accidents.

“We serve the order of 70 per day, anything can happen to them, electrical failures, electric shocks, car accidents, the crews serve about 70 poles a day,” he said after the first national drill.

About why in this drill the alert sounded as if it were a real earthquake, the capital’s president, Claudia Sheinbaumstressed that this is due to a decision of the National Civil Protection System, “they suggest that it is better that it be the same, and it takes time between the old and new sound and in that period an earthquake occurs, the speakers would not work.”