Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of the US state of Georgia proposed a “national divorce”. In other words, the dismantling of the United States, which, according to her, should be divided into “red states” (in reference to the color of her party, the Republican) and “blue states” (the color of the Democratic Party). For the congresswoman, the country is lost, divided and has reached a point that is impossible to reconcile.

The congresswoman’s idea gained traction within the psychiatric wing of the Republican Party and echoed on Fox News, the broadcaster that speaks to an important part of American society – which, among many successes, several mistakes and dangerous delusions, maintains a position focused on the protection of values conservatives, the market economy and, interestingly, the protection of the United States and everything that the country stands for.

But how can anyone who thinks they are defending the country suggest dividing it? The answer is not simple, but necessarily involves radicalism, ignorance, manipulation and possibly a good dose of bad faith.

Marjorie Taylor Greene sprouted and grew in American politics under the same environment where the “conspiracy theory” QAnon came from, which is nothing more than a large foreign intelligence operation that knew how to plant and fertilize crazy ideas in the heads of radicalized, resentful and very badly treated by the American progressive elite, who see them as “deplorable” rednecks, fascists, backward, rudimentary and even abject.

The congresswoman says that these differences are irremediable and that the country lives in an irreconcilable relationship. Greene seems to see in American society a repetition of her personal history. At the end of last year, she separated from her husband; in the divorce petition, they claimed that the relationship was “hopelessly broken”. Obviously, this is an extrapolation of what comes to mind of the deputy, given the similarities in the argument. What matters, however, is that the United States cannot be compared to the end of a marriage.

Asking those who, in the middle of 2023, support the secession of the United States to resort to the history books may be useless. But there is something simpler. If Congresswoman Greene and her colleagues who have warmed to the idea of ​​preaching a “national divorce” sit on the West Capitol steps one morning, they can see the Washington Monument. The great obelisk, 169 meters high, is more than a memorial to the first president of the United States and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States (Founding Fathers of the United States).

Anyone who really pays attention to the monument can observe that it is not uniform in color. By the way, he has a sudden change of colors. When the obelisk had reached 46 meters in height, the money ran out and the works were stopped. After that, in 1861, came the Civil War, which lasted for four years.

The unfinished work was abandoned for years. Without funds, in a country under construction after the great fracture that was the Civil War. The works were retaken, with the same type of marble and the original technique, but even so, the work denounces the lapse that separates the United States before the secession from the United States after it.

One of the symbols of the capital of the United States has a “scar” from another moment of “national divorce”. A message that ruptures leave marks. Dividing a country to save it is playing into the hands of those who want to see it destroyed.

It wasn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene who divided America. Not much less Donald Trump or his radical followers. They are part of the process. They are more result than cause. The United States and the West are under constant attack. Splits are the most efficient of them. Societies divided by political antagonism are more vulnerable.

QAnon, which made so many people’s minds, including Congresswoman Greene’s, can only exist and thrive in radicalized and somewhat sick environments (from a social and psychological point of view). Such a new secession, obviously, will remain in the field of radicalization, of which Congresswoman Greene is the most visible symptom. The dangerous thing, however, is that she is not alone. Seeds, when planted, fertilized and irrigated, sprout and grow. There is no shortage of people who will work day and night to make this happen.