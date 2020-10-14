On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Under this scheme, every Indian will be given the facility of digital health ID like Aadhaar. Also, the data of patients and health workers in the country will be integrated into a health card and it will be easy to maintain the record of treatment. National Digital Health Mission CEO Indu Bhushan has said that NDHM program will give better economic results.

Key things about Aadhaar-like health IDs under the National Digital Health Mission:

1. Health ID is free and voluntary under NDHM.

2. The ID will contain details of every disease, visit of doctors, medicines taken and treatment. This information would be very useful because it is portable.

3. Health ID card is created with details like Aadhaar and Mobile number. Each person’s ID card number will be different.

4. NDHM includes Health ID, Digital Doctor, Health Facility Registry, Personal Health Record, e-Pharmacy and Telemedicine.

5. States will be able to create better health programs by analyzing health data.

6. According to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Boston Consulting Group, the digital health plan will increase GDP. 250 billion dollars will be added to GDP in the next ten years.

7. More than one lakh unique health IDs have been created under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). It has started in six states as a pilot project.

8. The government has also assured that all the necessary data to create safe and efficient digital health records will be kept confidential.

9.During his address to the nation on 15 August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said that NDHM will bring a ‘revolution’ in the health sector in the country.

10. The government believes that this scheme will provide good facility to the patient, will help in giving the right treatment to the doctor and complete data will be collected.

Facebook Messenger gets new look, soon it will get new features like Instagram

If Congress government is formed in UP, then Priyanka Gandhi will be the chief ministerial candidate, hints given in the interview of ABP News