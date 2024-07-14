National Defense | We asked three people who left the reserve if they are patriotic – “I could no longer stand behind my military oath”

The number of people who left the reserve has increased dramatically after the war in Ukraine, Finland’s NATO membership and the exit of Defense Minister Häkkänen. HS asked those leaving why they chose to defend Finland with weapons when necessary and what changed after that.

Avisited the army Olli Pasenius would not be ready to die for Finland.

Instead, in the event of a war, he would see himself playing a role in rebuilding the country.

“We now have a great welfare state, but if there was a long war with Russia, Finland would be completely ruined. We would need other than traumatized war veterans to rebuild the country,” Pasenius reasons.