National defense US newspaper: Finland’s military standby is deep in culture

The LA Times is associated with a wide range of international publications that have recently reported on Finland’s preparedness for the military crisis.

To the new one The Finns’ will to defend their country is reflected in the increased number of participants in national defense courses. This is what the Los Angeles Times writes in his article on Sunday.

In her story, the LA Times talks about her visit to a women’s national defense course in Hämeenlinna.

“More people are aware of the possibility of war. It’s not said out loud, but when you read between the lines, you realize that people are worried, ”the course leader, reserve sergeant Sonja Airikki tells the magazine.

The LA Times writes that military standby is deep in the culture of a country of 5.5 million people with a long land border and a difficult history with Russia. The newspaper states that tensions between Finland and Russia have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago.

“For the first time, Finland is considering applying for NATO membership – inciting the Russian president Vladimir Putinia revenge threats, ”the LA Times writes.

Chairman of the Reserve Association Ilpo Pohjola tells the newspaper that he has never before seen such great enthusiasm for participating in national defense courses. According to Pohjola, Finns have “woken up”.

“They understand that we need to be ready,” says Pohjola.