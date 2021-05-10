National defense training The Ministry of Defense suspended the payment of the state subsidy to MPK for May

The National Defense Training Association will again have to explain the objects of its state subsidies to the Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense said on Monday that it had suspended the payment of state subsidies to the National Defense Training Association (MPK) for a period of May.

The Ministry justifies the decision on the grounds that deficiencies have been found in the financial management and reporting of MPK’s use of state subsidies. In addition, there have been inaccuracies in the annual reporting data.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense Jukka Juusti says that these are purely accounting entries and receipts.

“We have no indication that anyone has put money in their own pockets.”

Last year’s in February, the Ministry of Defense announced that its the legality check had revealed Uncertainties in the operation of MPK.

At that time, it was found, among other things, that the minors had participated in training for military capabilities and that the weapons of the Defense Forces had been used in training where they had not been allowed to.

In addition, it was found that MPK was not able to indicate from the existing receipts to which training it had allocated its state subsidy.

The Ministry of Defense extended its investigations to cover the entire existence of the MPK in its current form from 2008 onwards. The year 2016 was taken as a special audit.

“We are now going step by step here, let’s see where it leads,” says Juusti, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense.

CPC is a public law association that provides voluntary national defense and overall security training. There is also a separate law for this.

Since 2020, the association has received a state grant of less than five million euros a year and before that less than two million euros a year. The increase in funding is due to the fact that The tasks of the MPK changed in early 2020.

The Ministry of Defense is responsible for controlling what MPK’s state subsidies are used for.

MPK’s course offering is wide. However, it should not, for example, with the help of a state subsidy, organize courses that compete with the courses of other associations.

According to HS, it may be in part that MPK is suspected of acting as a kind of ‘market failure’.

The courses organized by the association, which do not serve military capabilities, have a large number of participants. There are also women who have not completed military service.

According to Turku Sanomat it would be that the Ministry of Defense had decided that state aid should not be used for training for women.

MPK has until the end of May to submit their responses to the Ministry of Defense.

“We make our decision based on what is MPK’s response. In addition, we have asked for an external evaluation of what this case looks like in the eyes of external experts, and an assessment will be made based on it, ”says Juusti.

The Ministry of Defense therefore uses lawyers outside the Ministry for evaluation.

MPK ‘s activities will continue as normal in May. However, the association has taken a strong position on the situation.

“Is Voluntary Defense Training Driven Down?” the association asks on its website.

Reserve organizations have also defended the association.

Executive Director of MPK Pertti Laatikainen does not want to talk about the details of the situation because the association’s response to the ministry is yet to be filed.

“He has been accused of misuse of money,” he says.

“We are confused and at the forefront is the feeling of injustice because we have constantly reported and done as required. We want to awaken people that this is a serious place. ”