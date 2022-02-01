National defense The new executive director of the Reserve Association visited for up to two months a year – Minna Nenonen is the first woman to lead the organization

Russia’s actions and the pandemic have brought new members to the national defense organization and rejuvenated its middle age, says Minna Nenonen.

Crimea The era that began with the conquest and continued during the pandemic has brought more members to the Reserve Association, which is Finland’s largest national defense organization.

Salolainen started as its executive director in August Minna Nenonenwhich in turn is Finland ‘s first woman as the executive director of a national reserve organization.

“The clearest growth came in 2015, when Russia had taken over Crimea. That’s when the desire to take part in national defense work began to show. Now the corona epidemic added to the blow, ”says Nenonen.

The most recent membership is also a record, 39,000 people. The number has risen by about 3,000 since the conquest of Crimea. It is also essential that the average age of new members has decreased well under 40 and included more non-military crews and members.

The corona pandemic would not immediately be expected to affect the membership of the National Defense Organization, but only according to Nenonen. According to him, the corona pandemic is also seen as a social crisis in which some people see the importance of taking up national defense work. Behind the biggest reason, however, is an old acquaintance.

“The intensification of the military climate in the Baltic Sea and the policies of the great powers are affecting us, and Ukraine is close to us. They seem to want to be more involved now. ”

He thinks the first thing every reservist can do in a tense situation is to avoid provocation and provocation, for example in a soma. He now wants people to have restraint and media literacy.

“We shouldn’t be provoked. We have a long tradition in Finland of how these things have been handled when something like this happens in Russia. ”

Nenonen is a 42-year-old Salo-based reserve military champion in hunting, fitness and golf, who believes in the ability of the commander-in-chief to lead Finland out of these times of crisis.

And no, he is not – even if he wishes to be – related to the more famous military-Nenos, the artillery general Vilho NenoselleThe developer of Finnish artillery and the knight of the Mannerheim Cross.

Nenonen is probably one of the top names in Finland if we look at the number of rehearsal days. He’s been down for days has come to him every year from 30 to 60, in total, in hundreds over twenty years. Military rank cannot rise further unless he attends the Non-Officer-to-Officer course.

When women were given the opportunity to volunteer for military service in 1995, Nenonen knew he was leaving, and in 1999 he started in the Rifle Company of the Pori Brigade. There he also returned as a contract soldier.

“My grandfather was a war veteran and disabled from Karelia. I walked and grew up with veterans since I was a child. We also had national defense education at home, ”he explains his background.

“Reserve work is a matter of the heart for me.”

Reserve Association is not in favor of a citizens’ initiative on the duty to defend the whole age group, including women. The idea of ​​the initiative is a system in which the most capable individuals for military service are selected regardless of gender.

Instead, Nenonen advocates a model in which women also attend invitations, so that society could offer them national defense awareness at all, for example.

At its smallest, it would be an information session in an educational institution about the opportunities offered by the Defense Forces, its tasks and the overall security of society. So you wouldn’t go in a terrain suit on the woods for a packed meal and check out the assault rifle.

“The Defense Forces has a lot of tasks that can be utilized in their own studies, from the medical field to earthmoving,” he says.

“It’s obvious that it wouldn’t be of interest to everyone, but at least the information would be made available.”

He admits that many young people may perceive the state of the environment, for example, as a much more significant and concrete threat than the overall security of some vague society. However, the intensified situation in recent weeks has brought new aspects to this situation as well.

“ “Once in one course, I was also asked why I wasn’t shouting. I said it wouldn’t be done in the military anymore.”

“For Finns there is still a strong will to defend the country. The younger generation realizes that equality and green values ​​are also important to them, but they also want to preserve Finland. ”

The Reserve Association’s favorite child, the refresher exercises, is completely frozen due to the corona pandemic, when it is difficult for the garrisons to cope with the usual training. But when the rehearsals start again in due course, Nenonen hopes to increase the number.

The number of rehearsal days per year has been in the order of 20,000, which means that very many reservists do not have access to them.

“Their number needs to be increased, they could at least double. But there is, of course, the need for the Defense Forces. It also needs more funding for training. ”

Nenonen urges all reservists who want to retake to get acquainted with the course offerings of the National Defense Training Association, where he thinks there are activities that are interesting for everyone.. He himself has been the trainer of the association.

“There, regardless of military value, know-how and the fact that people treat each other equally is crucial. There is a focus on education and its quality. Once in one course, I was also asked why I didn’t shout. I said it wouldn’t be done in the military anymore. ”