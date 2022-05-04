National defense The Defense Forces transferred the equipment to the exercise, and soon the internet claimed that the equipment was traveling to the eastern border – Video shows how the hose of armored vehicles is flying through Tampere

The use of trains is a normal way for the Defense Forces to get their equipment into military exercises without disturbing other traffic, the training manager of the Armored Brigade tells HS.

In the beginning of the week, videos circulated in the media claiming that Finland was transporting military equipment to the eastern border. In fact, the equipment has been transferred to the military exercise in Niinisalo, which is also confirmed by the Finnish Defense Forces to HS.

The videos show how the train transports armored vehicles by rail, at least around the center of Tampere.

“It’s starting to be a tight spot on the eastern border,” says my male voice in a video filmed in Tampella, Tampere, as the train passes by – but judging by the landmarks, it’s heading west and not east.

Also an aerial photographer from Tampere Tim Ollikainen described the long transport of equipment that passed through Tampere. Ollikainen’s observation was the first to be reported MTV News.

Equipment has been transported from the Parola Armored Brigade from Hattula to Naanisalo in Kankaanpää, where Arrow 22 military exerciseArmy Brigade Training Chief, Lieutenant Colonel Kalle Laurila says.

According to Laurila, the equipment was transported by train from Parola to Niinisalo on Monday. The train connection between the garrisons runs through Tampere.

According to the Defense Forces, about 150 armored vehicles and about 300 other vehicles are involved in the exercise. The strength of the training forces is 3,400 people.

Ilta-Sanomat allegations of relocation of equipment to the eastern border have also spread to Russian propaganda sites. The video filmed in Tampere is used, for example, by a propaganda site to confirm its claims News Front. According to the website, Finland would have sent heavy equipment to the eastern border, which according to the website has attracted special attention in the Finnish media.

“We have communicated about the exercise just like a normal exercise. This is perhaps the first time we have been the target of such activity, ”says Laurila.

“The best equivalent of misinformation is right information. Of course, there is nothing we can do about how this information is used by a neighboring country. ”

On Wednesday, the Defense Forces also commented on the online allegations on Twitter.

“A video has been circulating in the network, which claims that the transfer of tanks to the Finnish borders is visible. The claim in the video is not true, ”the message reads.

Laurilan According to the Defense Forces, trains are usually used to move equipment for large drills. At best, a single train ride can measure 300 meters.

“Using trains is a normal practice for us and a cost-effective way to get troops to a training ground without disrupting other traffic,” says Laurila.

The transfer of equipment by long train journeys is understandably attracting attention and interest on social media as well. Laurila has one piece of advice for citizens who share photos and videos.

“If you want a message about what you see, you should stick to what you see,” he says.