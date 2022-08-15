National Defense | The commander of the defense forces opens the national defense course – live broadcast in progress

The national defense course is now starting for the second time after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Defense forces commander, general Timo Kivinen will open a national defense course on Monday morning at Helsinki’s Säätytalo.

The Minister of Defense will also give a speech at the event Antti Kaikkonen (center).

In this story, HS shows IS’s live video broadcast of the opening of the course from around 8:30.

The course starting now is number 240. The previous course in March started just a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In addition to the situation in Ukraine, the topics of the morning’s speeches will probably be Finland’s rapprochement with the military alliance NATO and intensified training with partner countries.

The purpose of the national defense courses is to improve the cooperation of different members of society in exceptional circumstances and to promote the networking of people working in the field of security.