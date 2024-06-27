National Defense | The Border Guard chose the supplier of its surveillance machines

National defense|The planes chosen by the Border Guard are based on Canadian Bombardier Challenger 650 business jets.

Border Guard has chosen the American Sierra Nevada Corporation as the supplier of its two new multipurpose aircraft. The matter was reported at the Border Guard’s press conference. The procurement contract for the machines has been signed.

The planes are based on Canadian Bombardier Challenger 650 business jets. The machines will be adapted to the needs of the Border Guard.

The acquisition significantly strengthens the performance of the Border Guard.

“The new surveillance aircraft will increase Finland’s performance in border security and maritime security tasks significantly, which is important in our difficult-to-predict security environment, says the head of the border and maritime department of the Border Guard’s staff”, Major General Matti Sarasmaa in the bulletin.

The machines are supposed to be put into use during the years 2026 and 2027.

The Border Guard currently has two Dornier 228 surveillance aircraft in use, which were put into service as early as 1995. The MVX project to replace the Dorniers began in 2019.

Initially, the procurement contract was supposed to be signed by the end of last year, but last December the Border Guard said that the schedule would be moved to the summer. The government granted the MVX project a budget of 163 million euros in 2022.

The news is updated.

Major General Matti Sarasmaa presented the machine procurement on Thursday.