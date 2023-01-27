National Defense | The association bought rifles for half a million – Then they fell apart in the hands of reservists

The National Defense Training Association is replacing the Kalashnikov type weapons purchased a few years ago with AR-15 model rifles.

MPK i.e. the National Defense Training Association will receive new replacement rifles to replace the weapons that were broken and banned from use last year.

The new rifle is a different model than the weapon now being replaced under warranty. However, the manufacturer is the same, South Korean Dasan Machineries.

The new weapons are AR-15 type rifles with the model name DSAR-15. Their caliber is 5.56 NATO. The caliber of the guns to be replaced was 7.62 x 39.

MPK says that the new weapons will be used for training next summer. The exact number of weapons is not disclosed, but the order of magnitude is hundreds of rifles.

MPK bought a few years ago, semi-automatic, i.e. self-loading, single-use firearms from Dasan Machineries for just under half a million euros.

The idea behind the purchase of the weapons was that they would allow the reservists to maintain their shooting skills with weapons similar to military weapons and they would not have to buy their own weapons.

In practice, MPK provides the weapon, and the shooter only pays for the cartridges and the course fee. The new weapon received a positive reception among shooters.

The broken ones the weapons were Kalashnikov type rifles. In terms of shooting experience and appearance, they were very similar to the assault rifles used by the Defense Forces, which was the intention when they were purchased.

However, problems were soon discovered with the weapons named MPK rifles, as the rifles began to fall apart in the hands. Within a short time, the frame of the four guns broke apart.

MPK can’t say anything about the reasons for the breakdown other than that it was material fatigue, which practically means a design error.

A disassembled MPK rifle acquired by MPK a few years ago. The weapons broke down in use and are now being replaced by new AR-15 type rifles.

MPK is currently acquiring more AR-15-type rifles, the caliber of which has also been chosen as 5.56 Nato. This time, 1.5–2 million euros have been earmarked for the purchase. Procurements will be made in 2024–2025.

There has been some discussion in Finland about renewing the Defense Forces’ current 7.62 caliber assault rifle and a possible caliber change. However, there are so many old assault rifles in the warehouses that the change is not made on very light grounds.

Executive Director of MPK Antti Lehtisalo told HS last May that the change of caliber from 7.62 to 5.56 NATO is the result of MPK’s own decision. According to him, there was no instruction from the defense forces to change the caliber.

Ukrainian the war has raised the popularity of MPK’s courses to an unprecedented level.

“There are a lot of people who come to the trainings with different weapons. Of course, the world political situation has an effect,” says Lehtisalo.

MPK has also recently acquired pistols. MPK’s weapon purchases are made with foundation funding. The main financier is the National Defense Support Foundation.