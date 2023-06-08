National Defense | The Armed Forces revealed the reforms brought about by the war in Ukraine

Army told on Thursday in Santahamina about the plans and reforms concerning his fighters. Some of the reforms stem directly from the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

“This is an extremely topical issue,” emphasized the commander of the Army Pasi Välimäki.

According to him, Finland has looked carefully at what kind of equipment is used to fight in Ukraine.

One one of the most outwardly visible reforms is the new common Nordic combat uniform, or in everyday language a field suit, which has been waiting for years.

The new set of uniforms has been given the military name Combat Uniform System M23.

Juhana Kopperoinen presented the new Nordic Combat Uniform.

It was reported in Santahamina that at the end of this year, the uniforms were first distributed to the conscripts of the Sodankylä and Kainuu brigades.

The clothes made in Norway will be used alongside the current M05 off-road suit. The set includes all other layers of clothing except the snow suit, headgear, footwear and gloves as well as the fighter’s protective equipment.

Recently, there has been a public discussion especially about the suitability of Defense Forces equipment for women. Välimäki assured that the new equipment is suitable for soldiers of different sizes, both men and women.

The new combat outfit has taken into account the fact that they are also suitable for women.

One One of the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine is the growing importance of drones on the battlefield. They are no longer just auxiliary tools for artillery fire.

Lieutenant General Välimäki said that starting from this summer’s incoming batch, all units of the Defense Forces will start giving drone training.

“Their purpose is twofold: we learn to work with them and we learn to work within their scope. In both directions,” Välimäki said.

In Finland, we are now learning what the use of drones means, among other things, in terms of protection and movement.

The infantry’s new Parrot Anafi Usa drone is used for reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting. Its flight time is about half an hour.

Army is now going to invest especially in the covert operation capability of its forces. In practice, it means that light intensifiers, laser pointers and thermal cameras have been and are being acquired for the troops.

“The additional resources received by the Defense Forces last spring have a significant impact on the performance of our forces in all lighting conditions. The ability to operate in the dark is something that often gives us an advantage in our conditions”, said the infantry inspector Juhana Skyttä.

“Our old equipment gave us a relatively good ability for defensive combat, but for mobile warfare we need, above all, modern equipment and the ability to operate in the dark, which is helmet- or weapon-mounted.”

The modernization of the current assault rifles carried out at the end of the last decade created a basis that enables the use of night vision devices in weapons.

Again, the light amplifiers can be attached to helmets using a separate bracket. It allows equipment to be used in attacks and mobile combat.

New ones thermal cameras will be available to snipers as early as next year. However, thermal cameras are so expensive and their power consumption so high that they won’t become common among ordinary riflemen very soon.

If the group is on the move, at least some of them must have thermal cameras in order to be able to detect the enemy in time.

“It is difficult to detect a stationary target with light amplifiers if the target is in motion,” Colonel Skyttä said.

With light amplifiers, you can see only a few hundred meters in good conditions. With thermal cameras, you can see further, i.e. up to 800–1,000 meters.

The other side of the matter is, of course, that the enemy also has thermal cameras. You should be able to hide from their gaze.

“Thermal protection is one of the areas where we are still working. We try to find cost-effective solutions”, Skyttä said.

One The most talked about thing in recent years is the new assault rifle planned by the Defense Forces

Välimäki confirmed in Santahamina that the current 7.62 caliber will be replaced. The defense forces will change to one of the calibers used in NATO countries, but the decision has not been made yet.

“We will proceed with the selection of a systematic caliber hopefully within the next year, which will hopefully provide the basis for handgun reform and starting to replace the current assault rifle armament,” Skyttä said.

“The purpose is to start the reform within this decade.”

However, there are so many current assault rifles and their ammunition in stock that they will remain in use for a long time.

Assault rifles manufactured by Sako, which the Finnish Defense Forces have purchased as a test series. The picture shows 5.56-caliber weapons with different barrel lengths.

Defense forces made a decision in March to purchase a test set of assault rifles from Sako.

“It is made for 5.56 and 7.62 caliber weapons. At the same time, we will find out what calibers are in use in the world. The 6.8 caliber is used in the US. We are also investigating that,” Skyttä said.

Skyttä reminded that it is not only about the caliber. In addition, you have to decide, among other things, on the length of the barrels of the weapons. It affects the velocity of the bullet, the handling of the gun, the muzzle flame, the recoil and the functionality of different ammunition.

The new weapon should also work with ammunition possibly available from allied countries.

Ukrainian the war has shown how important it is to protect yourself from projectile fragments.

“The importance of splinter protection is indeed very great. It has challenged our thinking about how we should act and what should be protected,” Skyttä said.

“Compared to before, there has been a change here. Yes, it will have an impact on how we should equip our troops.”