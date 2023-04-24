National Defense | Sipri: Last year, Finland’s military spending grew the most in 60 years

World military spending rose to a record level last year. The sharpest increase in military spending was in Europe.

World military spending rose to a record level of 2,240 billion dollars last year, or more than 2,000 billion euros, says the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in its report.

World military spending increased for the eighth year in a row. Last year, growth in real terms, i.e. adjusted for inflation, was 3.7 percent.

The United States, China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia spent the most money on military spending.

The sharpest increase in military spending was in Europe, where military spending rose by 13 percent in real terms last year. Russia’s extensive war of aggression in Ukraine started in February 2022 was a significant reason for the significant increase in European military spending.

According to Sipri, the military aid given to Ukraine and concerns about the increased threat from Russia had a significant impact on many countries’ decisions on military spending.

“The continuous increase in military spending in recent years is a sign that we live in an increasingly insecure world,” says Sipri’s senior researcher Nan Tian in the bulletin.

“States are increasing their military spending in response to a deteriorating security environment that they do not expect to improve in the near future.”

Finland’s military spending according to Sipri, adjusted for inflation, grew by as much as 36 percent and rose to 4.8 billion dollars last year, or about 4.4 billion euros. According to Sipri, this was the largest annual increase in Finnish military spending since 1962.

The sharp increase was mainly due to arms procurement, which last year made up about a third of Finland’s military spending.

Lithuania (adjusted for inflation +27 percent), Sweden (+12 percent) and Poland (+11 percent) also increased their military spending significantly.

Central and Western Europe the countries spent a total of 345 billion dollars on military spending last year. In real terms, the military spending of these countries rose for the first time higher than in 1989, when the Cold War was ending.

According to Sipri, Russia’s attack on Ukraine had an immediate impact on the decisions of Central and Western European countries regarding military spending. Many states made multi-year plans to increase investments.

“We can reasonably expect the military expenditures of Central and Western Europe to continue to grow in the coming years,” says Sipri’s senior researcher Diego Lopes da Silva in the bulletin.

Ukraine’s military spending more than sevenfold last year to $44 billion. The amount does not include the military aid delivered to Ukraine.

Russia’s military spending increased by nine percent and, according to Sipri’s estimate, was 86 billion dollars. According to Sipri, Russia’s figures from last year are very uncertain because the country’s authorities are more opaque than before.

By far the largest military expenditure was in the United States, 877 billion dollars. The share of military aid given to Ukraine was about 20 billion dollars.

The clear runner-up is China, whose military expenditure last year was estimated by Sipri at 292 billion dollars. It was already the 28th consecutive year in which China’s military spending increased.