National Defense | Russia said it is strengthening troops on the Finnish border – What does that really mean?

Russia announced again this week that it intends to increase its army in the next three years and to increase the strength of its troops also on its border with Finland.

The reason for this is the desire of Finland and Sweden to join NATO, which Russia perceives as a threat.

Already in December, the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu told about the two new military districts planned for Russia and the new Karelian Army Corps.

What should Finland think about this?

“As a soldier, I am not concerned about this at the moment. Our direction has never been important to them compared to the axis between Moscow and Central Europe. And it doesn’t seem to be the case now, either, when they are waging a war of aggression in Ukraine,” says the head of the National Defense University’s Russia group, lieutenant colonel Simo Pesu.

According to him, for the time being, the announcement has no effect on Finland’s defense arrangements, the change that really concerns us the most is the now approaching connection to NATO’s arrangements.

Pesu sees that the announcement is about influencing information in the direction of Finland and the rest of the West, and at the same time a message to its own people, which is used to build a familiar image of the threat caused by the West.

If intentions come true, according to Pesu, it would be a matter of returning to the situation in Russia about fifteen years ago. At that time, Russia did not see a major ground war as likely, and it changed its units from a mass army to a more professional one.

“At that time, it created readiness and smaller and more agile units and reduced its troop composition. Now the speeches describe a return to the time before 2008. The future is the past,” says Pesu.

So Russia is trying to bring new resources to the region, but its success remains to be seen.

“They are returning to a situation similar to fifteen years ago, but their resources are not increasing. Of course, the preparation starts and its progress requires the increasing militarization of Russian society. Mobilization must continue both economically and militarily,” he says.

Lieutenant Colonel Simo Pesu from the National Defense University.

“The war in Ukraine should also be made to look victorious, so that people could be better attracted to the army. In all cases, more than volunteering is needed for that, for example, conscript service can be even longer.”

Russia already has work to do in getting its forces in the neighboring areas of Finland to the condition they were in before the ill-fated attack on Ukraine.

Probably a significant part of the soldiers who left Finland’s neighboring areas have died or been wounded by Ukrainian fire, and the end of this development is not yet in sight.

The Russian rocket launcher was destroyed on the second day of the war, February 25. A dead Russian soldier in the foreground.

Pesu believes that the intentions to strengthen the troops in the northwestern parts of Russia would mean doubling their number, in which case the number would be several tens of thousands.

The number as such is not a force capable of attack. For comparison: a year ago, Russia grouped almost its entire land force, i.e. 170,000–210,000 soldiers, on the borders of Ukraine, and it did not come close to achieving its goals.

“Armed Forces building troops and their infrastructure takes years anyway. If it’s hard to find resources, it could take a decade,” says Pesu about Russia’s intentions.

Russia now has two military districts that extend to the borders of Finland: the Northern Fleet and the Western Military District. In the intentions expressed now, part of the western district would be made the military districts of the Moscow and Leningrad region, which have existed before. In addition, a separate, smaller Karelia Army Corps would be established.

As a whole, the strength of the Russian armed forces is now to be increased from 1.15 million to 1.5 million soldiers, as the president Vladimir Putin recently expressed.

It is clear in any case that the intentions are reflected in the Russian propaganda.

“These are just words so far, we are still at the level of talk, nothing real has been seen. This is above all a message internally and this kind of talk is not changing.”